Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd Company Summary

Silkflex Polymers (India) Ltd Summary

Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited was originally incorporated on May 13, 2016 as Silkflex Polymers (India) Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the Company was renamed from Silkflex Polymers (India) Private Limitedto Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 21, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata.The Company started in the year 2016, is engaged in the trading of the textile printing inks and water-based wood coating polymers products of a Malaysian based brand- Silkflex produced by Silkflex Polymers SDN BHD (Silkflex Malaysia). Silkflex Malaysia, are one of the garment printing ink manufacturers of Malaysia. Silkflex Malaysia manufacture products through its manufacturing unit located in Malaysia and the same products are then supplied around the globe through its authorised agents. The Company has the exclusive right to sell the products of Silkflex and the rights to use the brand name of Silkflex in India. It offers a wide variety of products which consists of 108 textile printing ink products and 51 wood coating polymers products. The Company propose Public Offering by raising equity fund aggregating Rs 18.10 Cr. and thereby issuing 34,82,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.

Loading...

