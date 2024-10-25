|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on :25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the Annual Report along with the Board Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and other incidental matters related to 8th Annual General Meeting Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 31, 2024 for Appointment of Internal Auditor. Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 31, 2024 for Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 31, 2024 for consideration of Annual Financial Results for the Half year and year ended March 31, 2024 and other matters Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.