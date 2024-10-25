To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 31, 2024 for Appointment of Internal Auditor. Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 31, 2024 for Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 31, 2024 for consideration of Annual Financial Results for the Half year and year ended March 31, 2024 and other matters Silkflex Polymers (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)