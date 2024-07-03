Summary

Vikas Lifecare Limited was originally incorporated as Vikas Multicorp Limited in 1995. The Company changed the name from Vikas Multicorp Limited to Vikas Lifecare Limited by passing a Special Resolution upon change of name and fresh Certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT Delhi on April 09, 2021. The Company operates in the business of recycling plastic waste and trading of polymer compounds, manufacturing of polymers compounds.Until 2019, the business of Company was engaged in the trading of various Polymer Compounds such as Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA Compounds), Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC resins), Chlorinated Parrafin, Polyethylene Compound (PE Compounds) and Thermoplastic Rubber Compounds (TPR Compounds). However, subsequent to acquisition of Recycled and Trading Compounds Division of group concern Vikas Ecotech Limited under the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company started manufacturing Polymer Compounds such as PE Compound, Polyvinyl Chloride Compound (PVC Compounds), V lend SOE Compound, Polypropylene Compounds (PP granules), TPR Compounds from FY 2019-20 onwards. The Company is a Del Credere agent of ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL). The Company has a single manufacturing plant located at Shahjahanpur, in Rajasthan. The Company business is divided into two major segments which includes recycling materials and trading of Polymer Compounds.During the period 2021, the Company acquired Recycled and Trading Compounds Division of group co

