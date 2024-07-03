iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikas Lifecare Ltd Share Price

4.18
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:14:55 AM

  • Open4.3
  • Day's High4.3
  • 52 Wk High8
  • Prev. Close4.28
  • Day's Low4.17
  • 52 Wk Low 3.75
  • Turnover (lac)87.73
  • P/E428
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.94
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)776.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Vikas Lifecare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

4.3

Prev. Close

4.28

Turnover(Lac.)

87.73

Day's High

4.3

Day's Low

4.17

52 Week's High

8

52 Week's Low

3.75

Book Value

2.94

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

776.51

P/E

428

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Vikas Lifecare Ltd Corporate Action

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Vikas Lifecare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vikas Lifecare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.51%

Institutions: 0.50%

Non-Institutions: 85.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vikas Lifecare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

185.98

143.91

109.78

66.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

295.56

186.85

88.86

0.32

Net Worth

481.54

330.76

198.64

66.67

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

74.99

155.15

215.82

195.35

yoy growth (%)

-51.66

-28.11

10.47

94.29

Raw materials

-63.75

-142.45

-203.47

-185.27

As % of sales

85.01

91.81

94.27

94.84

Employee costs

-0.65

-0.99

-1.06

-1.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.74

3.53

1.33

2.16

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.74

-0.72

-0.8

Tax paid

-2

-1.1

-0.87

-0.68

Working capital

68.6

-45.32

4.95

30.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.66

-28.11

10.47

94.29

Op profit growth

24.19

49.18

1.18

716.71

EBIT growth

-5.23

13.56

-15.24

256.27

Net profit growth

-350.61

-27.46

29.91

116.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

445.75

476.05

300.92

74.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

445.75

476.05

300.92

74.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

26.16

-27.82

43.7

1.02

Vikas Lifecare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vikas Lifecare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director (Finance) & CFO

ARVIND GUPTA

Independent Director

Anil Kumar

Independent Director

Ruby Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parul Rai

Director & Chief Executive Off

Vijay Kumar Sharma

Managing Director

Mr. Sundeep Kumar Dhawan

Independent Director

Richa Sharma

Director & CFO

CHANDAN KUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vikas Lifecare Ltd

Summary

Vikas Lifecare Limited was originally incorporated as Vikas Multicorp Limited in 1995. The Company changed the name from Vikas Multicorp Limited to Vikas Lifecare Limited by passing a Special Resolution upon change of name and fresh Certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT Delhi on April 09, 2021. The Company operates in the business of recycling plastic waste and trading of polymer compounds, manufacturing of polymers compounds.Until 2019, the business of Company was engaged in the trading of various Polymer Compounds such as Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA Compounds), Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC resins), Chlorinated Parrafin, Polyethylene Compound (PE Compounds) and Thermoplastic Rubber Compounds (TPR Compounds). However, subsequent to acquisition of Recycled and Trading Compounds Division of group concern Vikas Ecotech Limited under the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company started manufacturing Polymer Compounds such as PE Compound, Polyvinyl Chloride Compound (PVC Compounds), V lend SOE Compound, Polypropylene Compounds (PP granules), TPR Compounds from FY 2019-20 onwards. The Company is a Del Credere agent of ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL). The Company has a single manufacturing plant located at Shahjahanpur, in Rajasthan. The Company business is divided into two major segments which includes recycling materials and trading of Polymer Compounds.During the period 2021, the Company acquired Recycled and Trading Compounds Division of group co
Company FAQs

What is the Vikas Lifecare Ltd share price today?

The Vikas Lifecare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vikas Lifecare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikas Lifecare Ltd is ₹776.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vikas Lifecare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vikas Lifecare Ltd is 428 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vikas Lifecare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikas Lifecare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikas Lifecare Ltd is ₹3.75 and ₹8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vikas Lifecare Ltd?

Vikas Lifecare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.57%, 3 Years at 0.23%, 1 Year at -16.89%, 6 Month at -22.46%, 3 Month at -10.46% and 1 Month at -0.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vikas Lifecare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vikas Lifecare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.20 %
Institutions - 0.50 %
Public - 85.30 %

