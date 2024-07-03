SectorTrading
Open₹4.3
Prev. Close₹4.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹87.73
Day's High₹4.3
Day's Low₹4.17
52 Week's High₹8
52 Week's Low₹3.75
Book Value₹2.94
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)776.51
P/E428
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
185.98
143.91
109.78
66.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
295.56
186.85
88.86
0.32
Net Worth
481.54
330.76
198.64
66.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
74.99
155.15
215.82
195.35
yoy growth (%)
-51.66
-28.11
10.47
94.29
Raw materials
-63.75
-142.45
-203.47
-185.27
As % of sales
85.01
91.81
94.27
94.84
Employee costs
-0.65
-0.99
-1.06
-1.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.74
3.53
1.33
2.16
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.74
-0.72
-0.8
Tax paid
-2
-1.1
-0.87
-0.68
Working capital
68.6
-45.32
4.95
30.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.66
-28.11
10.47
94.29
Op profit growth
24.19
49.18
1.18
716.71
EBIT growth
-5.23
13.56
-15.24
256.27
Net profit growth
-350.61
-27.46
29.91
116.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
445.75
476.05
300.92
74.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
445.75
476.05
300.92
74.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.16
-27.82
43.7
1.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director (Finance) & CFO
ARVIND GUPTA
Independent Director
Anil Kumar
Independent Director
Ruby Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parul Rai
Director & Chief Executive Off
Vijay Kumar Sharma
Managing Director
Mr. Sundeep Kumar Dhawan
Independent Director
Richa Sharma
Director & CFO
CHANDAN KUMAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vikas Lifecare Ltd
Summary
Vikas Lifecare Limited was originally incorporated as Vikas Multicorp Limited in 1995. The Company changed the name from Vikas Multicorp Limited to Vikas Lifecare Limited by passing a Special Resolution upon change of name and fresh Certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT Delhi on April 09, 2021. The Company operates in the business of recycling plastic waste and trading of polymer compounds, manufacturing of polymers compounds.Until 2019, the business of Company was engaged in the trading of various Polymer Compounds such as Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA Compounds), Polyvinyl Chloride Resins (PVC resins), Chlorinated Parrafin, Polyethylene Compound (PE Compounds) and Thermoplastic Rubber Compounds (TPR Compounds). However, subsequent to acquisition of Recycled and Trading Compounds Division of group concern Vikas Ecotech Limited under the Scheme of Arrangement, the Company started manufacturing Polymer Compounds such as PE Compound, Polyvinyl Chloride Compound (PVC Compounds), V lend SOE Compound, Polypropylene Compounds (PP granules), TPR Compounds from FY 2019-20 onwards. The Company is a Del Credere agent of ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL). The Company has a single manufacturing plant located at Shahjahanpur, in Rajasthan. The Company business is divided into two major segments which includes recycling materials and trading of Polymer Compounds.During the period 2021, the Company acquired Recycled and Trading Compounds Division of group co
Read More
The Vikas Lifecare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vikas Lifecare Ltd is ₹776.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vikas Lifecare Ltd is 428 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vikas Lifecare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vikas Lifecare Ltd is ₹3.75 and ₹8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vikas Lifecare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.57%, 3 Years at 0.23%, 1 Year at -16.89%, 6 Month at -22.46%, 3 Month at -10.46% and 1 Month at -0.70%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.