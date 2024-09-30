|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|15 Sep 2024
|29th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Vikas Lifecare Limited will be held on Monday 30 September, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility to transact the following business. Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Voting Result of 29th Annual General Meeting along with Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.