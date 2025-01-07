iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vikas Lifecare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.13
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:14:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vikas Lifecare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

74.99

155.15

215.82

195.35

yoy growth (%)

-51.66

-28.11

10.47

94.29

Raw materials

-63.75

-142.45

-203.47

-185.27

As % of sales

85.01

91.81

94.27

94.84

Employee costs

-0.65

-0.99

-1.06

-1.69

As % of sales

0.87

0.63

0.49

0.86

Other costs

-2.8

-5.44

-7.08

-4.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.74

3.51

3.28

2.17

Operating profit

7.77

6.25

4.19

4.14

OPM

10.36

4.03

1.94

2.12

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.74

-0.72

-0.8

Interest expense

-5.35

-5.01

-6.19

-6.71

Other income

1.01

3.03

4.05

5.54

Profit before tax

2.74

3.53

1.33

2.16

Taxes

-2

-1.1

-0.87

-0.68

Tax rate

-72.82

-31.33

-65.83

-31.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.74

2.43

0.45

1.48

Exceptional items

-4.24

-1.03

1.46

0

Net profit

-3.5

1.39

1.92

1.48

yoy growth (%)

-350.61

-27.46

29.91

116.32

NPM

-4.66

0.9

0.89

0.75

Vikas Lifecare : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vikas Lifecare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.