Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
74.99
155.15
215.82
195.35
yoy growth (%)
-51.66
-28.11
10.47
94.29
Raw materials
-63.75
-142.45
-203.47
-185.27
As % of sales
85.01
91.81
94.27
94.84
Employee costs
-0.65
-0.99
-1.06
-1.69
As % of sales
0.87
0.63
0.49
0.86
Other costs
-2.8
-5.44
-7.08
-4.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.74
3.51
3.28
2.17
Operating profit
7.77
6.25
4.19
4.14
OPM
10.36
4.03
1.94
2.12
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.74
-0.72
-0.8
Interest expense
-5.35
-5.01
-6.19
-6.71
Other income
1.01
3.03
4.05
5.54
Profit before tax
2.74
3.53
1.33
2.16
Taxes
-2
-1.1
-0.87
-0.68
Tax rate
-72.82
-31.33
-65.83
-31.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.74
2.43
0.45
1.48
Exceptional items
-4.24
-1.03
1.46
0
Net profit
-3.5
1.39
1.92
1.48
yoy growth (%)
-350.61
-27.46
29.91
116.32
NPM
-4.66
0.9
0.89
0.75
