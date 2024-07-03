iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikas Lifecare Ltd Annually Results

4.02
(-1.95%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

445.75

476.05

300.92

74.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

445.75

476.05

300.92

74.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

26.16

-27.82

43.7

1.02

Total Income

471.9

448.23

344.62

76.01

Total Expenditure

448.31

464.28

301.87

71.47

PBIDT

23.59

-16.06

42.75

4.54

Interest

2.87

2.3

2.16

5.35

PBDT

20.73

-18.36

40.6

-0.82

Depreciation

3.65

3.01

1.51

0.68

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.49

3.66

0.98

1.71

Deferred Tax

1.13

-9.52

9.16

0.29

Reported Profit After Tax

13.45

-15.51

28.95

-3.5

Minority Interest After NP

-0.57

-0.21

0.25

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

14.03

-15.3

28.7

-3.5

Extra-ordinary Items

-5.03

0

0

-2.25

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

19.06

-15.3

28.7

-1.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.09

-0.13

0.26

-0.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

165.23

143.91

109.78

66.35

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.29

-3.37

14.2

6.05

PBDTM(%)

4.65

-3.85

13.49

-1.09

PATM(%)

3.01

-3.25

9.62

-4.66

