Vikas Lifecare Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
445.75
476.05
300.92
74.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
445.75
476.05
300.92
74.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.16
-27.82
43.7
1.02
Total Income
471.9
448.23
344.62
76.01
Total Expenditure
448.31
464.28
301.87
71.47
PBIDT
23.59
-16.06
42.75
4.54
Interest
2.87
2.3
2.16
5.35
PBDT
20.73
-18.36
40.6
-0.82
Depreciation
3.65
3.01
1.51
0.68
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.49
3.66
0.98
1.71
Deferred Tax
1.13
-9.52
9.16
0.29
Reported Profit After Tax
13.45
-15.51
28.95
-3.5
Minority Interest After NP
-0.57
-0.21
0.25
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
14.03
-15.3
28.7
-3.5
Extra-ordinary Items
-5.03
0
0
-2.25
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
19.06
-15.3
28.7
-1.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.09
-0.13
0.26
-0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
165.23
143.91
109.78
66.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.29
-3.37
14.2
6.05
PBDTM(%)
4.65
-3.85
13.49
-1.09
PATM(%)
3.01
-3.25
9.62
-4.66
