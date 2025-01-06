iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikas Lifecare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.13
(-3.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Vikas Lifecare FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.74

3.53

1.33

2.16

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.74

-0.72

-0.8

Tax paid

-2

-1.1

-0.87

-0.68

Working capital

68.6

-45.32

4.95

30.45

Other operating items

Operating

68.66

-43.63

4.68

31.12

Capital expenditure

2.85

2.53

0.95

2.91

Free cash flow

71.51

-41.1

5.63

34.03

Equity raised

-9

9.67

117.98

153.58

Investing

-6.62

-38.06

-72.82

77.91

Financing

5.31

10.45

19.24

2.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

61.19

-59.03

70.03

268.12

