Vikas Lifecare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.74
3.53
1.33
2.16
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.74
-0.72
-0.8
Tax paid
-2
-1.1
-0.87
-0.68
Working capital
68.6
-45.32
4.95
30.45
Other operating items
Operating
68.66
-43.63
4.68
31.12
Capital expenditure
2.85
2.53
0.95
2.91
Free cash flow
71.51
-41.1
5.63
34.03
Equity raised
-9
9.67
117.98
153.58
Investing
-6.62
-38.06
-72.82
77.91
Financing
5.31
10.45
19.24
2.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
61.19
-59.03
70.03
268.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.