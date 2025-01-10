Vikas Lifecare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
185.98
143.91
109.78
66.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
295.56
186.85
88.86
0.32
Net Worth
481.54
330.76
198.64
66.67
Minority Interest
Debt
23.14
15.5
6.57
41.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.27
5.51
9.64
0.19
Total Liabilities
514.95
351.77
214.85
108.62
Fixed Assets
43.89
32.88
21.09
12.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
186.19
98.27
85.84
3.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.91
6.29
0.81
0.11
Networking Capital
261.66
205.18
101.87
92.72
Inventories
9.03
10.96
27.62
27.17
Inventory Days
132.23
Sundry Debtors
138.51
161.68
42
71.26
Debtor Days
346.82
Other Current Assets
146.35
114.22
119.18
34.74
Sundry Creditors
-12.52
-57.11
-64.68
-37.66
Creditor Days
183.29
Other Current Liabilities
-19.71
-24.57
-22.25
-2.79
Cash
13.3
9.13
5.24
0.19
Total Assets
514.95
351.75
214.85
108.62
