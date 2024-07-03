iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikas Lifecare Ltd Quarterly Results

4.11
(-0.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

134.88

92.09

131.54

99.28

116.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

134.88

92.09

131.54

99.28

116.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.35

2.24

4.73

3.1

6.71

Total Income

138.23

94.33

136.27

102.37

122.74

Total Expenditure

136.2

92.34

134.32

104.08

113.68

PBIDT

2.02

2

1.95

-1.7

9.06

Interest

1.03

0.66

1.28

0.56

0.53

PBDT

0.99

1.34

0.67

-2.26

8.53

Depreciation

1.85

1.31

1.3

0.75

0.72

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-2.62

2.95

0.27

0.86

0.15

Deferred Tax

-0.38

0

1.13

-0.01

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

2.15

-2.92

-2.03

-3.87

7.65

Minority Interest After NP

-0.24

-0.09

-0.23

-0.36

0.33

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.39

-2.82

-1.8

-3.51

7.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-4.99

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.39

-2.82

3.19

-3.51

7.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

0.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

185.98

185.98

165.23

143.91

143.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.49

2.17

1.48

-1.71

7.8

PBDTM(%)

0.73

1.45

0.5

-2.27

7.35

PATM(%)

1.59

-3.17

-1.54

-3.89

6.59

