Vikas Lifecare Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
134.88
92.09
131.54
99.28
116.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
134.88
92.09
131.54
99.28
116.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.35
2.24
4.73
3.1
6.71
Total Income
138.23
94.33
136.27
102.37
122.74
Total Expenditure
136.2
92.34
134.32
104.08
113.68
PBIDT
2.02
2
1.95
-1.7
9.06
Interest
1.03
0.66
1.28
0.56
0.53
PBDT
0.99
1.34
0.67
-2.26
8.53
Depreciation
1.85
1.31
1.3
0.75
0.72
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-2.62
2.95
0.27
0.86
0.15
Deferred Tax
-0.38
0
1.13
-0.01
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
2.15
-2.92
-2.03
-3.87
7.65
Minority Interest After NP
-0.24
-0.09
-0.23
-0.36
0.33
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.39
-2.82
-1.8
-3.51
7.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-4.99
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.39
-2.82
3.19
-3.51
7.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
0.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
185.98
185.98
165.23
143.91
143.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.49
2.17
1.48
-1.71
7.8
PBDTM(%)
0.73
1.45
0.5
-2.27
7.35
PATM(%)
1.59
-3.17
-1.54
-3.89
6.59
