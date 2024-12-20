iifl-logo-icon 1
Vikas Lifecare Ltd Board Meeting

4
(1.01%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Vikas Lifecare CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on December 20 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 20, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 20.12.2024)
Board Meeting25 Nov 202430 Nov 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 30, 2024
Board Meeting22 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th September 2024; ii. to consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 06, 2024.
Board Meeting20 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on july 20 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jun 202419 Jun 2024
CONVERSION OF 3,45,00,000 WARRANTS INTO EQUAL NUMBER OF EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY
Board Meeting11 Jun 202411 Jun 2024
1. CONVERSION OF 1,28,00,000 WARRANTS INTO EQUAL NUMBER OF EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY
Board Meeting1 Jun 20241 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 01, 2024
Board Meeting29 May 202413 May 2024
Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; ii. to consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on May 29, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 Appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25 Appointment of Cost Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Corrigendum for the Board Meeting outcome dated May 29, 2024 and financial result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Corrigendum for the Board Meeting outcome dated May 29, 2024 and financial result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202417 May 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. May 17, 2024.
Board Meeting18 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
Conversion of 56100000 Warrants into equal number of Equity Shares of the Company
Board Meeting5 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 5, 2024.
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 20, 2024
Board Meeting2 Mar 20242 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 2, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the (Standalone and Consolidated) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on December 31 2023; ii. To consider any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting - Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202431 Jan 2024
Resignation of CEO of the Company Appointment of CEO of the Company Appointment of Chief Operating Officer of the Company Appointment of Independent Director of the Company

Vikas Lifecare: Related News

No Record Found

