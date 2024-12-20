Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on December 20 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 20, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 20.12.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 30 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 30, 2024

Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th September 2024; ii. to consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 20 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on july 20 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

CONVERSION OF 3,45,00,000 WARRANTS INTO EQUAL NUMBER OF EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

1. CONVERSION OF 1,28,00,000 WARRANTS INTO EQUAL NUMBER OF EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY

Board Meeting 1 Jun 2024 1 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 01, 2024

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 13 May 2024

Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; ii. to consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on May 29, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 Appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25 Appointment of Cost Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Corrigendum for the Board Meeting outcome dated May 29, 2024 and financial result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Corrigendum for the Board Meeting outcome dated May 29, 2024 and financial result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 17 May 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. May 17, 2024.

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Conversion of 56100000 Warrants into equal number of Equity Shares of the Company

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 5, 2024.

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 20, 2024

Board Meeting 2 Mar 2024 2 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 2, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the (Standalone and Consolidated) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on December 31 2023; ii. To consider any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting - Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 31 Jan 2024