|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on December 20 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 20, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 20.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Nov 2024
|30 Nov 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 30, 2024
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th September 2024; ii. to consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 22, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 06, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on july 20 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jun 2024
|19 Jun 2024
|CONVERSION OF 3,45,00,000 WARRANTS INTO EQUAL NUMBER OF EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY
|Board Meeting
|11 Jun 2024
|11 Jun 2024
|1. CONVERSION OF 1,28,00,000 WARRANTS INTO EQUAL NUMBER OF EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY
|Board Meeting
|1 Jun 2024
|1 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 01, 2024
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024; ii. to consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on May 29, 2024 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25 Appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024-25 Appointment of Cost Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Corrigendum for the Board Meeting outcome dated May 29, 2024 and financial result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Corrigendum for the Board Meeting outcome dated May 29, 2024 and financial result for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. May 17, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|18 Apr 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|Conversion of 56100000 Warrants into equal number of Equity Shares of the Company
|Board Meeting
|5 Apr 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 5, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 20, 2024
|Board Meeting
|2 Mar 2024
|2 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 2, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|Vikas Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the (Standalone and Consolidated) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on December 31 2023; ii. To consider any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 13, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting - Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Resignation of CEO of the Company Appointment of CEO of the Company Appointment of Chief Operating Officer of the Company Appointment of Independent Director of the Company
