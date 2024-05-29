To the Members of Vikas Lifecare Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of M/s Vikas Lifecare Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31stMarch 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2024, its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters ("KAM") are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

(b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

(c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

(d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

(e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards as specified under Section 133 of the Act., read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31stMarch 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements- Refer note no. 55 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund by the Company

(d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause d (i) and d (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

(e) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company

(f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility for all relevant transactions recorded in the software but the same has not been operated throughout the year. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, once it has been enabled.

(B) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For KSMC & ASSOCIATES (Chartered Accountants) FRN No. 003565N CA SACHIN SINGHAL Partner Place: New Delhi Membership Number: - 505732 Date: - 29-05-2024 UDIN: 24505732BKEGKG1544

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone financial statements of Vikas Lifecare limited for the year ended 31 st March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report the following:

i) a) (A) In the absence of requisite documents, we are unable to comment if the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and no such material discrepancies were noticed. However we have not been provided any physical verification report for our verification and hence we are unable to comment if periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. Since the Company does not carry any Right of Use assets, the revaluation thereof is not applicable. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Register Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) or intangible Assets does not arise.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and rules made thereunder & therefore question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statement does not arise.

ii) a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets. Hence clause 3(ii)(b) is not applicable.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company, during the year, has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company, during the year, has made investment and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies and other parties.

a) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans and advances in the nature of loan to Companies and other parties as below:

Particulars Loans Advances in nature of loans (Rs. In Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount during the year - Subsidiary 1373.50 - - Others - Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date in respect of above cases* - Subsidiary - Others 608.37 - *including accrued interest 309.63

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion,

- The investments made and the terms and conditions of same are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

- Terms and Conditions in respect of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year, to companies or any other parties are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

- During the year the Company has not provided guarantees, provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, the Company has granted loans during the year to companies where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. Hence in the absence of same, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loan.

d) The Company has granted loans and in all cases schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. Hence in the absence of same, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loans and hence unable to comment upon any over amount for more than ninety days.

e) The company has granted loans and in all cases schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. Hence in the absence of same, we are unable to make a specific comment on loans granted to companies or other parties which had fallen due during the year. Generally, all loans so granted are repayable on demand and which may further extended with mutual consent of both the parties.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, as disclosed in note 8 and note 14 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies or any other parties. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013:

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand Rs. 918.01 Lakhs Nil 608.37 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100.00 % Nil 66.27%

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Company has not provided any guarantee and security as specified under Section 186 of the Act. Further, in our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in relation to loans given and investments made during the year.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the company has maintained cost records as specified under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. In this regard, Management Representation and certificate from cost auditor has been provided and relied upon by us being technical matter in nature.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular, except delay on some instances in case of TDS, in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except the following:

Tax Deducted at Source Rs. 15,43,000 PF Rs. 121,188 and Rs. 31,343 Income Tax AY 2022-23 Rs. 251,14,182

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except cases details of same has mentioned in note 55 of financial statements.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions and banks during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has utilized the monies raised by term Loans for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Companies Act).

x) a) According to the information and explanation given to us the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence this clause is not applicable. Further an unspent amount of 11.99 lakhs lying in escrow accounts of the company as on March 31, 2023 w.r.t. right issues related to FY 22-23 is still unspent as on year end, resulting in delay of over 365 days as on reporting date.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the company has completed 2 Qualified Instutional Placements (QIP). The company has Issued 10,41,65,000 Shares in 1st QIP @ Rs. 4.80 per share (F.V of Rs.1 at premium of Rs.3.80). Thereafter the company has Issued 7,40,70,000 shares during 2nd QIP @ Rs 6.75 Per share(F.V of Rs.1 at premium of Rs.5.75). In addition to this, the company has Issued 24,25,00,000 convertible warrants @ Rs. 4.00 per share (F.V of Rs.1 at premium of Rs.3.00) against which the company has realised 25% of the issue amount i.e Rs. 24,25,00,000 as upfront payment on warrants allotment. Out of total warrants issued, the company has converted 3,50,00,000 Shares warrants into equal number of equity shares @ Rs. 4.00 per share (F.V of Rs.1 at premium of Rs.3.00) and received balance 75% of the issue amount i.e Rs. 10,50,00,000 w.r.t. warrants conversion. The funds raised were applied for the purpose for which they were raised (refer note 18A of the standalone Financial statements). On the basis of examination of documents, in our opinion, provisions of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act 2013 are complied with in all material aspects.

xi) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during year nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) In the absence of requisite documents, we are unable to comment if the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv) a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CICs which are a part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the Management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There is no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 57 to standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent CSR amount as of the end of the financial year and accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the company. We have observed that company has donated some CSR amount to implementing agencies during the financial year. However, as of the reporting date, the company has not received utilization certificates from these agencies. Consequently, we are unable to independently verify whether the donated amount has been fully spent by the implementing agencies for the intended purposes.

xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of this order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For KSMC & ASSOCIATES (Chartered Accountants) FRN No. 003565N CA SACHIN SINGHAL Partner Place: New Delhi Membership Number: - 505732 Date: - 29-05-2024 UDIN: 24505732BKEGKG1544

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statements of Vikas Lifecare Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Vikas Lifecare Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.