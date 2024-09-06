The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your Company, along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONS

The financial performance for the year ended March 31,2024 is summarized below:

(Amount in Lacs)

Particulars STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Net Sales /Income from Business Operations 41672.23 46271.74 44574.53 47604.80 Other Income 2616.65 -2831.03 2615.70 (2786.08) Total Income 44288.88 43440.71 47190.23 44818.73 Cost of material consumed 971.73 2693.38 1535.45 2862.70 Purchase of Stock in trade 38516.37 40672.77 39705.95 41393.75 Employee Benefit Expense 190.96 201.96 583.17 256.06 Changes in Inventories 574.77 929.85 685.08 916.37 Financial Costs 237.57 199.05 286.57 230.16 Other Expenses 1155.64 641.4 1632.55 999.60 Profit before Depreciation 2641.85 (1897.7) 2761.47 46658.65 Less: Depreciation 317.02 252.89 364.60 300.94 Less: Exceptional items 0.00 0.00 638.75 0.00 Net Profit Before Tax 2324.83 (2150.59) 1708.32 (2136.69) Less Current Tax 236.85 347.49 249.47 366.42 Less Previous year adjustment of Income Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Less Deferred Tax 155.56 (961.94) 113.44 (952.14) Profit for the Period 1932.42 (1536.14) 1345.42 (1550.98)

During the year under review, the Companys consolidated revenue from operations is Rs. 47604.80 Lacs compared to Rs. 44574.53 Lacs in the previous year and the Profit of the Company for the period under review were Rs. 1345.42 Lacs as compared to loss of the company Rs. (1550.98) Lacs in the previous year.

Further, on standalone basis, the Company has achieved the turnover of Rs. 41672.23 Lacs as compared to Rs. 46271.74 Lacs in the previous year and the Profit of the Company during the year were Rs. 1932.42 as compared to loss of Rs. 1536.14 in the previous year.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW & OUTLOOK

Vikas Lifecare Ltd. is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, historically engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing of Polymer and Rubber compounds and Specialty Additives for Plastics, Synthetic & Natural Rubbers. The company has been conventionally engaged in various business segments including Polymer & Rubber Commodity (bulk consumption) Compounds and Master-Batches. Manufacturing Up-Cycled Compounds from industrial and post-consumer waste and scrap materials like EVA, PVC, PP, PE etc., directly contributing to the Environment Protection initiatives from the Government of India and fulfilling the mandated EPR obligations for the conglomerates using hundreds of thousands of tonnes of plastic products and packaging materials.

Your Company is also a Del-Credere agent of ONGC - The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd." Petro Additions Limited, a public sector undertaking producing a wide variety of base polymers and commodity plastic raw materials.

The company has been primarily engaged in various business segments i.e. Polymer & Rubber Commodity (bulk consumption) Compounds and Master- Batches (Manufacturing upcycled compounds from industrial and post-consumer waste materials like EVA. PVC, PP PE etc.). Contributing to the Environment Protection initiatives by The Government of India and fulfilling the mandated EPR obligations for the conglomerates using hundreds of thousands of tonnes of plastic products and packaging materials.

In addition, the Company has a division engaged in Agro Products Business, The Company is empanelled with NAFED - The "National Agricultural Co Operative Federation of India" and HOFED - The "Uttar Pradesh Horticultural Co Operative Marketing Federation".

Vikas Lifecare Limited intends establishing / acquiring businesses in these segments thereby expanding itc footprints in the country and beyond. They have also entered in to the business of Drinking water distribution systems via manufacturing food grade piping systems for drinking water and distribution of pharmaceuticals.

VLL has built capabilities to produce specifically engineered (ready-to-use / designed / modified) materials for plastic processors, for a wide spectrum of plastic products and application.

As a long-term business strategy, the company has most recently diversified its business interests beyond raw materials (B2B businesses) and forayed into the B2C segment with a host of consumer products for FMCG, Agro, and Infrastructure Segments; paving way for an aggressive business growth with adding intricately planned and selected product portfolios via acquisitions, joint ventures and tie-ups. Your Company intends establishing / acquiring businesses in these segments thereby expanding its footprint in the country and beyond.

Vikas Lifecare Limiteds subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is engaged in the business of Smart Gas Meters being supplied to all the major Gas Distribution Companies for domestic and commercial consumers. Genesis pioneers in Smart Gas and Water Metering and commands about 20% of the Domestic Gas Metering business share in India. Vikas Lifecares subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions enters into Joint Venture Agreement with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and we are pleased to inform that proposed Joint Venture Company IGL Genesis Technologies Limited (CIN: U26513DL2023PLC415626) has been incorporated on June 15, 2023.

Companys various business segments, their prospective and future outlook has been discussed in details, separately in Management Discussion and Analysis Report which is annexed herewith and form part of the Directors Report.

LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES

Equity shares of the Company were listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) on May 8, 2019.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE Authorized Share Capital

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 200,00,00,000 divided into 200,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Re.1 each.

Paid-up Share Capital and Allotments

As on March 31, 2024, the Issued and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stood at Rs. 165,01,68,560/- divided into 165,01,68,560 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- per share.

a) The members of the company accorded their assent for the issuance of up to 24,25,00,000 fully Convertible Warrants, carrying a right exercisable to subscribe to one Equity Share, to persons belonging to Promoter & Promoter Group and Non-Promoter, Public Category on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 4/- per Warrant in the 28th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2023.

Thereafter, Company made allotment of 24,25,00,000 Fully Convertible Warrants as on March 02, 2024. And the Board of Directors in their meeting held on March 20, 2024 considered and approved the allotment of equity shares on conversion of 3,50,00,000 warrants into 3,50,00,000 equity shares at an issue price of Rs. 4/- each (including a premium of Rs. 3/- each), to "Promoter and Non-Promoters/Public Category", on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs. 10,50,00,000/- from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. Further the Remaining 20,75,00,000 warrants would be converted into equity upon receipt of Funds.

Consequent to conversion of warrants/allotment of Equity Shares, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 165,01,68,560/-consisting of 165,01,68,560 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

b) Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)

Details of Qualified institutions placement of equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 under the provisions of Chapter VI of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (the "SEBI ICDR Regulations"), and Sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. The gist of Qualified institutions placement (QIP) are given below:

Particulars 1st Trench 2nd Trench Date of Board Approval May 23, 2023 May 23, 2023 Date of Members Approval September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 Date of Opening of Issue January 01, 2024 January 29, 2024 Floor Price Rs. 5.02 per Equity Share Rs. 7.08 per Equity Share Date of Closing of Issue January 10, 2024 February 10,2024 Relevant date January 01, 2024 January 29, 2024 Issue Price Issue price at Rs. 4.80 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 3.80 per Equity Share) Issue price at Rs. 6.75 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 5.75 per Equity Share) No. of shares Issued 10,41,65,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 7,40,70,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1

c) Issue of equity shares with differential rights

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights so no disclosure is required as per Rule (4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

d) Issue of sweat equity shares

The Company has not issued sweat equity shares, so no disclosure is required as per Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

e) Issue of employee stock options

The Company has not issued employee stock options, so no disclosure is required as per Rule12 (9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

f) Provision of money by company for purchase of its own share by employees or by trustee for the benefit of employees

The Company has not made any provision for purchase of its own share of employees or by the trustee for the benefit of employees so no disclosure is required as per Rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules 2014.

CHANGE IN NAME OF THE COMPANY

During the period under review, there was no change in the name of the Company.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

In terms of Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) Management Discussion and Analysis report ("MD&A Report") providing a detailed overview of your Companys performance, industry trends, business and risks involved is provided separately and is forming part of the Annual Report.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES, JOINT VENTURE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Company has a two Subsidiary company named "Genesis Gas Solutions Private Limited" and Shashi Beriwal Private Limited

The Company acquired 98% stake in MSR Apparels Private Limited on April 22, 2023.Subsequently, MSR Apparels Private Limited became subsidiary in the year 2023-24. Later on, the Company has sold its entire stake i.e. 98% of MSR Apparels Private Limited on March 20, 2024. Therefore MSR ceased to be Subsidiary of Company.

The Company along with Mr. Vikas Garg and Advik Capital Limited (hereinafter collectively referred to as Acquirers) has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on February 08, 2024, under which the Company intended to acquire 14,07,067 equity shares representing 6.24% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Industrial Investment Trust Limited. Pursuant to SPA, the Acquirers along with Advikca Finvest Limited (PAC) have triggered the requirement to make an open offer to the shareholders of the Target Company in terms of Regulation 3(1) and Regulation 4 of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011.

Further, the application for approval was also filed with SEBI and RBI, where the approval from SEBI has been received dated on May 02, 2024 with some observation but subject to the approval of RBI. The application submitted to RBI for prior approval for acquisition of shares under SPA and Open Offer along with control over the Target Company was returned by RBI owing to "lack of regulatory comfort on account of the existence of more than one NBFC in the resulting group". Thereafter, after return of the application by RBI, the acquirers had approached the RBI for seeking opportunity to represent the matter in person and for seeking clarifications on filing of a new application for the approval of change in control and shareholding of Industrial Investment Trust Limited. Despite best efforts, the request was not acceded, thus, Acquirers and Sellers has terminated the SPA through the termination agreement entered on July 26, 2024 and consequently the open offer of the Target Company i.e., Industrial Investment Trust Limited along with the open offer of IITL Projects Limited shall stand withdrawn in terms of Regulation 23 of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011.

Post Closure of Financial Year, Department of Economic and Tourism, Dubai UAE (the DET), Government of Dubai, has approved incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in the name of "VIKASH LIFE CARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.L.C" and issued a Certificate of Incorporation for the same. The company shall carry out business in the field of Investment in Commercial Enterprises and Management.

All other necessary disclosures as stipulated by the statutes are made separately.

DIVIDEND

To conserve the resources for the expansion of business in the long run, your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 and have decided to retain the profits.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND ETHICS

The Company believes in adhering to the best corporate governance practices and its philosophy emphasizes on fair and transparent governance and disclosure practices which helps your Company to follow the path of its vision and mission. It strongly believes in developing best corporate governance policies and procedures based on principals of fair and transparent disclosures, equity, accountability and responsibility.

A detailed report on Corporate Governance, in terms of Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations is forming part of the Annual Report. A certificate confirming compliance with requirements of Corporate Governance as enumerated under the extant provisions of Listing Regulations issued by Mr. Pankaj Kumar Gupta, Proprietor of Kumar G & Co., Company Secretaries is also annexed to the said report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Pursuant to provisions of Section135 of the Companies Act, 2013, every company having a Net Worth of Rupees Five Hundred Crore (Rs. 500 Crore) or more; or Turnover of Rupees One Thousand Crore (Rs. 1000 Crore) or more; or Net Profit is Rupees Five Crore (Rs. 5 Crore) or more during the immediately preceding financial year, is required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee ("CSR Committee") of the Board.

The provision became applicable to your company during the immediately preceding financial year 2022-23 as the company has reached threshold limit. The Company was required to spent as CSR obligation Rs. 7,22,293.17 (Being 2% of the Average Net Profit of preceding three financial year) and consequently company has spent 7,42,000 during the Financial Year 2023-24 by making contributions in DonateKart Foundation and Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad.

As the amount to be spent by the Company (CSR contribution) does not exceed 50 Lakhs therefore the company was not required to constitute Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. All the decision pertaining to expenditure of CSR Contribution has been considered and approved by Board of Directors of the Company.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board of Directors provides the blue print to the success of any organization, it plans and implements various strategies to grow not only in numbers but in value and cater to its stakeholders.

The Board met 10 (Ten) times during the year, details pertaining to Board and Committee Meetings held during the year are detailed in Corporate Governance Report.

During the year there were following changes in your board of directors:

Appointments:

i. Appointment of Mr. Suresh Narayanan Menon (DIN: 02943982) as Independent Director of the Company with effect from January 31, 2024.

ii. Appointment of Mr. Amit Jindal as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company with effect from January 31,2024.

Cessations

i. Cessation of Mr. Balwant Kumar Bhushan (DIN: 09840934) from the office of Director with effect from April 25, 2023 from the Post of Executive Director.

ii. Cessation of Ms. Ruby Bansal (DIN: 09338232) from the post of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f January 19, 2024.

iii. Cessation of Mr. Vijay Kumar Sharma from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Company. However, he shall continue to hold the position of Whole Time Director of the Company w.e.f January 31, 2024.

iv. Cessation of Mr. Amit Jindal from the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from March 20, 2024

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Board of your Company consisted of the following Key Managerial Personnel (KMPS) as on the year ended March 31, 2024:

i. Chief Financial Officer : Mr. Chandan Kumar

ii. Company Secretary : Mrs. Parul Rai*

*Post closure of the Financial Year Mrs. Parul Rai resigned from the Post of Company Secretary & Compliance and Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jaiswall appointed as the Company Secretary & Compliance officer w.e.f. May 17, 2024.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE

The Independent Directors have confirmed that they meet the criteria of Independence as stipulated under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Regulation 16 (1) (c) of the Listing Regulations and they are not aware of any circumstances or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence as an Independent Director of the Company.

The Board confirms to the declaration of the Independent Directors and there being no doubts as to veracity of the same, places the same on record.

BOARD COMMITTEES

In compliance with the requirements of Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations your Board had constituted various Board Committees including Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee, and Stakeholders Relationship Committee. Details of the constitution of these Committees, which are in accordance with regulatory requirements, have been uploaded on the website of the Company viz. www.vikaslifecarelimited.com.

Details of scope, constitution, terms of reference, number of meetings held during the year under review along with attendance of Committee Members is provided under Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Annual Report.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT Statutory Auditors

M/s KSMC & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 003565N), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 27th Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2022 for a period of 5 years and they will remain in office until conclusion of 32nd AGM to be held in the financial year 2026-27.

Further, there are no qualifications, reservations, or adverse remarks in the Report issued by M/s KSMC & Associates, Chartered Accountant, Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Financial year ended March 31, 2023. The Statutory Auditors have also not reported any incident of fraud to the Committee during the year under review. Audit Remarks made in the Report are self- explanatory and do not call for any further comments from your directors.

Secretarial Auditor

M/s. Kumar G & Co., Company Secretaries were appointed as the Secretarial Auditor of your Company to carry out the Secretarial Audit for the financial year under review. The Secretarial Audit Report issued by the Secretarial Auditors in Form No. MR-3 is annexed with this Report.

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has obtained the Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 from M/s. Kumar G & Co., Company Secretaries Secretarial Audit Report

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 in the format prescribed (Form MR-3) as provided by & Co. the Company Secretary in Practice has been annexed to the Report. (Annexure-I)

Cost Audit

In accordance with the Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable rules made thereunder, companies which are engaged in the production of such goods or providing such services and have exceeded the net worth or a turnover of such amount as may be prescribed is required to maintain cost records and to appoint Cost Auditor to conduct audit of cost records maintained by the Company in a timely and proper manner.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held May 23, 2023 appointed M/s. Niraj Kumar Vishwakarma & Associates (Registration No: 003450) as the Cost Auditors of the Company to conduct audit of cost records maintained by the Company for the financial year 2023-24.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

The Company has appointed M/s G Mansi & Associates, Chartered Accountants ( FRN: 035927N), Practicing Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 as per the requirements of the section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, and other applicable provisions of the Act

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Company complies with the Secretarial Standard on Meetings of Directors (SS-1) and Secretarial Standard on General Meetings (SS-2) whenever it is applicable. Your Company will comply with the other Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) as and when they are made mandatory.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

As per Regulation 34 (2)(f) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, top One thousand (1000) listed entities based on market capitalization shall contain the Business Responsibility Report in their Annual Report. As the Company does not fall under top 1000 listed Companies based on market capitalization, therefore, this regulation is not applicable to the Company.

REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Disclosures pertaining to the remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), Rules, 2014 is also annexed to this Report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS

Imposition of penalty via Adjudication Order No. Order/SS/RK/2023-24/28342-28349] dated July 27, 2023. Penalties of aggregate amount of Rs. 2,00,000 were imposed on Company under Section 15A(b) of the SEBI Act, 1992.

Penalties have been paid by the respective Noticees within due timelines and also been reported to Stock Exchanges

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

In terms of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, particulars of inter-corporate loans, guarantees and investments are provided in the notes to Financial Statements.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES REFERRED TO IN SECTION 188

All Related party transactions are entered on an arms length basis and are in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel etc. which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Companys policy on related party transactions can be accessed at its website www.vikaslifecarelimited.com.

The particulars of every contract and arrangement entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in subsection (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto are disclosed in Form No. AOC-2 which is annexed to this Report.

POLICIES

Company has the following policies:

• Policy on Preservation of Documents and Archives Management as per Regulation 9 and 30(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

• Policy for Disclosure of events/ information and Determination of materiality as per Regulation 30(4)(ii) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

• Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions as per Regulation 23(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

• Policy for determining material subsidiary as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Above Policies along with the other policies which are applicable on the website of the Company at www.vikaslifecarelimited. com

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return pursuant to the provisions of Section 92 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 of your Company for the financial year under review is available at website of your Company www.vikaslifecarelimited.com under the "Investor Zone" section.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of your Company occurring between the end of the Financial Year and the date of this Report.

PARTICULARS REGARDING CONSERVATION OF ENERGY ETC.UNDER SECTION 134(3)(m) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND RULES MADE THEREIN

As per the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2013, Details of steps taken by your Company to conserve energy through its Sustainability initiatives, Research and Development and Technology Absorption have been disclosed as part of the Annual Report.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys internal control systems are commensurate with the nature of its business and the size and complexity of its operations. The Statutory and the Internal Auditors routinely conduct system checks and give their report after evaluation of the efficacy and adequacy of internal control systems including controls with respect to the financial statements, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies in the Company. Based on the report of Internal Audit, the departments undertake corrective action in their respective areas and thereby strengthen the controls.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17(10) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors, including the Chairman of the Board who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution and independence of judgment there by safeguarding the interest of the Company.

The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The board also carried out an annual performance evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration as well as stakeholder relationship committee. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Board of Directors of the Company are of the view that currently no significant risk factors are present which may threaten the existence of the company. During the year, your directors have an adequate risk management infrastructure in place capable of addressing those risks. The company manages monitors and reports on the principal risks and uncertainties that can impact its ability to achieve its strategic objectives. The Audit Committee and Board of Directors review these procedures periodically. The companys management systems, organizational structures, processes, standards, code of conduct and behavior together form a complete and effective Risk Management System (RMS).

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and certain designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the trading window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

DISCLOSURE OF RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN DIRECTOR INTER-SE

None of the Directors are related to each other.

CODE OF CONDUCT

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to members of the Board, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management of the Company and all employees in the course of day-to-day business operations of the company. The Code has been placed on the Companys website www.vikaslifecarelimited.com. The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the workplace, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders.

All the Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code.

APPLICABILITY OF THE INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS (INDAS)

The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the year under review, no compliant was received in this regard.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from the banks and financial institutions.

REGISTRAR AND SHARE TRANSFER AGENT

With effect from June 28, 2023 the Company has shifted its RTA from Alankit Assignments Limited to Big Share Services Private Limited for better investor services. The Company has obtained NOC from NSDL & CDSL respectively dated June 28, 2023 the same has been intimated under Regulation 30 of Listing Obligation Disclosure Requirement Regulation 2015.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Management has a healthy relationship with the officers and the Employee.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employees of the Company were in receipt of remuneration in excess of limits as prescribed under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (C) read with Section 134(5) of the Act, the Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, hereby confirm that:

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii. they have selected such accounting policies in consultation with Statutory Auditors and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the Financial Year March 31,2023 and of the profit and loss of the company for the Financial Year;

iii. they have taken proper and sufficient care, to the best of their knowledge and ability, for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities;

iv. The annual accounts of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis.

v. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

vi. They had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the valuable support and cooperation of the Companys Bankers, Government Agencies, Customers, Suppliers, Shareholders, Employees and other statutory authorities, who have reposed their continued trust and confidence in the Company.