Summary

Refex Industries Ltd. (Formerly known Refex Refrigerants Limited) was incorporated on September 13, 2002. The core business of Refex is refilling non-ozone depleting refrigerant gases popularly known as HydrofluoroCarbons (HFCs), which unlike regular refrigerants, are eco-friendly and do not deplete the ozone layer. These gases are primarily used as refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and aerosol propellants in automobile air conditioners, room airconditioners and refrigerating equipment. With its inception in 2002, the Company successfully broke the monopoly that existed in controlled refrigerant market..These refrigerants are the replacements for the Chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) and HCFCs that deplete the ozone layer. The CFCs are to be banned in the country from 2010, after this ban HFCs have to be replaced with the CFCs. So Refex saw the potential in the HFC business and started to import this product from across the globe in the year 2002. The company has importing this in their trading company. After seeing a growth, the company has planned to set up a refilling plant in Chennai with the technical collaboration from Kaltech Engineering and Refrigeration Pvt.Ltd., Singapore. The company has set up a refilling plant in Thiruporur near Chennai. Refex has started with a capacity of 40MT per month with one storage tank and one ISO tank. An ISO tank container is a pressure vessel complying with the International Standard Organization recommendations. The unit is designed and con

