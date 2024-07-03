iifl-logo-icon 1
Refex Industries Ltd Share Price

469.45
(-3.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open487
  • Day's High499.5
  • 52 Wk High600
  • Prev. Close488.2
  • Day's Low464.95
  • 52 Wk Low 110.01
  • Turnover (lac)528.02
  • P/E48.74
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value76.9
  • EPS9.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,050.64
  • Div. Yield0.09
Refex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

487

Prev. Close

488.2

Turnover(Lac.)

528.02

Day's High

499.5

Day's Low

464.95

52 Week's High

600

52 Week's Low

110.01

Book Value

76.9

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,050.64

P/E

48.74

EPS

9.98

Divi. Yield

0.09

Refex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

8 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 20 Feb, 2024

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

Refex Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Refex Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:38 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.49%

Non-Promoter- 1.47%

Institutions: 1.47%

Non-Institutions: 45.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Refex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.14

22.11

21

21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

449.52

292.29

162.96

118.57

Net Worth

472.66

314.4

183.96

139.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

632.65

660.74

76.85

37.71

yoy growth (%)

-4.25

759.69

103.76

-51.61

Raw materials

-526.97

-557.45

-56.97

-19.8

As % of sales

83.29

84.36

74.13

52.5

Employee costs

-6.02

-3.12

-1.15

-0.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

57.85

53.84

1.79

0.53

Depreciation

-5.29

-1.39

-0.82

-0.78

Tax paid

-16.91

-14.89

-0.79

-0.07

Working capital

-7.4

25.76

7.32

-1.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.25

759.69

103.76

-51.61

Op profit growth

31.79

2,841.03

-19.03

-18.06

EBIT growth

22.06

1,749.71

-3.23

85.6

Net profit growth

23.57

3,415.1

103.54

-91.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,382.87

1,629.15

632.66

660.74

461.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,382.87

1,629.15

632.66

660.74

461.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.26

8.29

4.44

4.79

1.85

Refex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Refex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

T Anil Jain

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

T. Ramesh Dugar

Non Executive Director

Susmitha Siripurapu

Independent Director

Sivaramakrishnan Vasudevan

Independent Director

Krishnan Ramanathan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Refex Industries Ltd

Summary

Refex Industries Ltd. (Formerly known Refex Refrigerants Limited) was incorporated on September 13, 2002. The core business of Refex is refilling non-ozone depleting refrigerant gases popularly known as HydrofluoroCarbons (HFCs), which unlike regular refrigerants, are eco-friendly and do not deplete the ozone layer. These gases are primarily used as refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and aerosol propellants in automobile air conditioners, room airconditioners and refrigerating equipment. With its inception in 2002, the Company successfully broke the monopoly that existed in controlled refrigerant market..These refrigerants are the replacements for the Chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) and HCFCs that deplete the ozone layer. The CFCs are to be banned in the country from 2010, after this ban HFCs have to be replaced with the CFCs. So Refex saw the potential in the HFC business and started to import this product from across the globe in the year 2002. The company has importing this in their trading company. After seeing a growth, the company has planned to set up a refilling plant in Chennai with the technical collaboration from Kaltech Engineering and Refrigeration Pvt.Ltd., Singapore. The company has set up a refilling plant in Thiruporur near Chennai. Refex has started with a capacity of 40MT per month with one storage tank and one ISO tank. An ISO tank container is a pressure vessel complying with the International Standard Organization recommendations. The unit is designed and con
Company FAQs

What is the Refex Industries Ltd share price today?

The Refex Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹469.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Refex Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Refex Industries Ltd is ₹6050.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Refex Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Refex Industries Ltd is 48.74 and 6.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Refex Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Refex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Refex Industries Ltd is ₹110.01 and ₹600 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Refex Industries Ltd?

Refex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 115.68%, 3 Years at 163.19%, 1 Year at 299.15%, 6 Month at 129.04%, 3 Month at -9.51% and 1 Month at -13.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Refex Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Refex Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.49 %
Institutions - 1.48 %
Public - 45.03 %

