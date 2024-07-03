Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹487
Prev. Close₹488.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹528.02
Day's High₹499.5
Day's Low₹464.95
52 Week's High₹600
52 Week's Low₹110.01
Book Value₹76.9
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,050.64
P/E48.74
EPS9.98
Divi. Yield0.09
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.14
22.11
21
21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
449.52
292.29
162.96
118.57
Net Worth
472.66
314.4
183.96
139.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
632.65
660.74
76.85
37.71
yoy growth (%)
-4.25
759.69
103.76
-51.61
Raw materials
-526.97
-557.45
-56.97
-19.8
As % of sales
83.29
84.36
74.13
52.5
Employee costs
-6.02
-3.12
-1.15
-0.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
57.85
53.84
1.79
0.53
Depreciation
-5.29
-1.39
-0.82
-0.78
Tax paid
-16.91
-14.89
-0.79
-0.07
Working capital
-7.4
25.76
7.32
-1.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.25
759.69
103.76
-51.61
Op profit growth
31.79
2,841.03
-19.03
-18.06
EBIT growth
22.06
1,749.71
-3.23
85.6
Net profit growth
23.57
3,415.1
103.54
-91.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,382.87
1,629.15
632.66
660.74
461.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,382.87
1,629.15
632.66
660.74
461.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.26
8.29
4.44
4.79
1.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
T Anil Jain
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
T. Ramesh Dugar
Non Executive Director
Susmitha Siripurapu
Independent Director
Sivaramakrishnan Vasudevan
Independent Director
Krishnan Ramanathan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Refex Industries Ltd
Summary
Refex Industries Ltd. (Formerly known Refex Refrigerants Limited) was incorporated on September 13, 2002. The core business of Refex is refilling non-ozone depleting refrigerant gases popularly known as HydrofluoroCarbons (HFCs), which unlike regular refrigerants, are eco-friendly and do not deplete the ozone layer. These gases are primarily used as refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and aerosol propellants in automobile air conditioners, room airconditioners and refrigerating equipment. With its inception in 2002, the Company successfully broke the monopoly that existed in controlled refrigerant market..These refrigerants are the replacements for the Chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) and HCFCs that deplete the ozone layer. The CFCs are to be banned in the country from 2010, after this ban HFCs have to be replaced with the CFCs. So Refex saw the potential in the HFC business and started to import this product from across the globe in the year 2002. The company has importing this in their trading company. After seeing a growth, the company has planned to set up a refilling plant in Chennai with the technical collaboration from Kaltech Engineering and Refrigeration Pvt.Ltd., Singapore. The company has set up a refilling plant in Thiruporur near Chennai. Refex has started with a capacity of 40MT per month with one storage tank and one ISO tank. An ISO tank container is a pressure vessel complying with the International Standard Organization recommendations. The unit is designed and con
Read More
The Refex Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹469.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Refex Industries Ltd is ₹6050.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Refex Industries Ltd is 48.74 and 6.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Refex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Refex Industries Ltd is ₹110.01 and ₹600 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Refex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 115.68%, 3 Years at 163.19%, 1 Year at 299.15%, 6 Month at 129.04%, 3 Month at -9.51% and 1 Month at -13.36%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.