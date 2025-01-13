Refex Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.14
22.11
21
21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
449.52
292.29
162.96
118.57
Net Worth
472.66
314.4
183.96
139.57
Minority Interest
Debt
161.18
149.17
85.1
74.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.88
0.25
0.37
0.49
Total Liabilities
634.72
463.82
269.43
214.21
Fixed Assets
152.82
150.01
85.42
86.78
Intangible Assets
Investments
81.12
73.85
74
74.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.08
2.17
1.37
3.13
Networking Capital
364.78
227.61
108.36
33.01
Inventories
7.19
10.81
7.46
5.49
Inventory Days
3.16
Sundry Debtors
305.41
245.17
116.43
92.96
Debtor Days
53.63
Other Current Assets
166.63
260.11
96.34
62.24
Sundry Creditors
-52.43
-146.23
-52.25
-100.38
Creditor Days
57.91
Other Current Liabilities
-62.02
-142.25
-59.62
-27.3
Cash
32.9
10.18
0.29
17.24
Total Assets
634.7
463.82
269.44
214.21
