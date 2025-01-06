iifl-logo-icon 1
Refex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

465.65
(-4.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Refex Industries Ltd

Refex Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

57.85

53.84

1.79

0.53

Depreciation

-5.29

-1.39

-0.82

-0.78

Tax paid

-16.91

-14.89

-0.79

-0.07

Working capital

-7.4

25.76

7.32

-1.47

Other operating items

Operating

28.25

63.31

7.48

-1.79

Capital expenditure

65.54

8.46

-11.82

0.34

Free cash flow

93.79

71.77

-4.33

-1.45

Equity raised

143.52

22.91

-10.55

-11.48

Investing

74

0

-0.01

0

Financing

82.91

37.54

6.25

70.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

394.22

132.23

-8.64

57.52

