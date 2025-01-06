Refex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
57.85
53.84
1.79
0.53
Depreciation
-5.29
-1.39
-0.82
-0.78
Tax paid
-16.91
-14.89
-0.79
-0.07
Working capital
-7.4
25.76
7.32
-1.47
Other operating items
Operating
28.25
63.31
7.48
-1.79
Capital expenditure
65.54
8.46
-11.82
0.34
Free cash flow
93.79
71.77
-4.33
-1.45
Equity raised
143.52
22.91
-10.55
-11.48
Investing
74
0
-0.01
0
Financing
82.91
37.54
6.25
70.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
394.22
132.23
-8.64
57.52
