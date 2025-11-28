Refex Industries secures new order worth ₹100 Crore

Refex Industries announced that it has received an order worth approximately ₹100 Crore. The order received is for the excavation, loading, and transportation of pond ash and bottom ash. The company has received the order from a large domestic business conglomerate. The company expects to execute the contract over a period of four months.

As part of the agreement, the company will manage the complete scope of services. This includes excavation, loading, and transportation of pond ash/bottom ash.

The company announced that the order does not include any involvement of promoters, promoter groups, or group companies in the entity awarding this contract.

Refex Industries said its subsidiary, Venwind Refex Power Ltd (VRPL), had secured a major renewable energy contract in September this year. The company disclosed that VRPL has inked a term sheet with a leading independent power producer for the supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs) and tubular towers for wind projects in Gujarat.

The contract has an estimated value of ₹474.45 Crore. This includes the design, procurement, manufacturing, and commissioning of the WTGs. The scope also includes supervisory support for foundation casting and erection.

The execution of this order shall be completed in phases. Projects worth ₹142.30 Crore are slated to be completed by March 2026. The remaining project worth ₹332.10 Crore shall be completed by March 2027.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com