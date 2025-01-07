iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Refex Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

488.9
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:42 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Refex Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

632.65

660.74

76.85

37.71

yoy growth (%)

-4.25

759.69

103.76

-51.61

Raw materials

-526.97

-557.45

-56.97

-19.8

As % of sales

83.29

84.36

74.13

52.5

Employee costs

-6.02

-3.12

-1.15

-0.67

As % of sales

0.95

0.47

1.5

1.78

Other costs

-31.97

-48.81

-16.97

-15.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.05

7.38

22.08

40

Operating profit

67.67

51.34

1.74

2.15

OPM

10.69

7.77

2.27

5.71

Depreciation

-5.29

-1.39

-0.82

-0.78

Interest expense

-8.97

-0.9

-1.16

-2.52

Other income

4.44

4.79

2.04

1.68

Profit before tax

57.85

53.84

1.79

0.53

Taxes

-16.91

-14.89

-0.79

-0.07

Tax rate

-29.23

-27.66

-44.42

-13.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

40.94

38.94

0.99

0.46

Exceptional items

0

-5.81

-0.05

0

Net profit

40.94

33.13

0.94

0.46

yoy growth (%)

23.57

3,415.1

103.54

-91.29

NPM

6.47

5.01

1.22

1.22

Refex Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Refex Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.