Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
632.65
660.74
76.85
37.71
yoy growth (%)
-4.25
759.69
103.76
-51.61
Raw materials
-526.97
-557.45
-56.97
-19.8
As % of sales
83.29
84.36
74.13
52.5
Employee costs
-6.02
-3.12
-1.15
-0.67
As % of sales
0.95
0.47
1.5
1.78
Other costs
-31.97
-48.81
-16.97
-15.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.05
7.38
22.08
40
Operating profit
67.67
51.34
1.74
2.15
OPM
10.69
7.77
2.27
5.71
Depreciation
-5.29
-1.39
-0.82
-0.78
Interest expense
-8.97
-0.9
-1.16
-2.52
Other income
4.44
4.79
2.04
1.68
Profit before tax
57.85
53.84
1.79
0.53
Taxes
-16.91
-14.89
-0.79
-0.07
Tax rate
-29.23
-27.66
-44.42
-13.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
40.94
38.94
0.99
0.46
Exceptional items
0
-5.81
-0.05
0
Net profit
40.94
33.13
0.94
0.46
yoy growth (%)
23.57
3,415.1
103.54
-91.29
NPM
6.47
5.01
1.22
1.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.