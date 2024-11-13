Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Refex Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter & half year ended September 30 2024 of the financial year 2024-25. Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 of the financial year, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis along with the Limited Review Reports. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Refex Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares/ preference shares/ warrants/ any other securities through preferential issue on a private placement basis qualified institutional placement rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof subject to sanctions/approvals as may be required. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on Thursday, October 03, 2024 to consider and approve: 1. Issue of up to 86,55,000 equity shares to non-promoter category on a preferential basis 2. Issue of up to 1,11,70,000 warrants to promoter and non-promoter category on a preferential basis 3. Noting of Valuation Report 4. Fixing the Issue Price of equity shares / warrants @ ?468.00/- only 5. Appointment of Monitoring Agency 6. Convening of EGM 7. Appointment of Scrutinizer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024) Issue of Preferential Issue as per disclosure attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)

Refex Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for fund raising. i. Unaudited financial results for Q1 FY 25; ii Reappointment of Mr. R Muthukrishnan - Secretarial Auditor; iii. Re appointment of M/s STARP & Associates as Cost Auditors; iv. Annual Report for FY -24; v. Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting; vi. Issuance of further Securities upto Rs. 1000 Crore; v. Appointment of Ms. Mehak Gupta as Scrutinizers for 22nd AGM; vi. Fixing of Cut-off date as Friday, August 23, 2024 Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today i.e., August 05, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the following: i. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results ii. Re-appointment of Mr. R Muthu Krishnan as Secretarial Auditor iii. Re-appointment of M/s. STARP & Associates as Cost Auditor iv. Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 v. Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting vi. Issuance of further securities up to an aggregate amount of ?1,000 Crore vii. Fixing of Friday, August 23, 2024, as the Cut-Off Date viii. Appointment of Ms. Mehak Gupta as the Scrutinizer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024) Refex Industries Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of Compliance Under Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

Refex Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and other matters. 1. Change in deisgnation of Mr. Dinesh Kumar Agarwal (DIN: 07544757) from Non-executive Director to Whole time Director-cum-Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Officer (KMP) of the Company, with effect from June 1, 2024; 2. Appointment of Mrs. Uthayakumar Lalitha as Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from May 25, 2024; 3. Appointment of Mr. Ankit Poddar as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from June 1, 2024. Change in designation of Mr. Dinesh Kumar Agarwal (DIN: 07544757) from Non - executive Director to Whole - time Director - cum - Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a Key Managerial Personnnel (KMP) of the Company, with effect from June 01, 2024; Appointment of Mr. Ankit Poddar as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from June 1, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

The Board at its meeting held today considered the resignation of Ms. G. Divya from the position of the Company Secretary & the Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. May 31,2024.

Refex Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/ preference shares/ warrants/ any other securities through preferential issue on a private placement basis qualified institutional placement rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof subject to approval from the shareholders in the ensuing general meeting and sanctions/approvals from the other regulatory/ governmental authorities as may be required. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 to consider and approve: 1. Fund Raising through preferential issue 2. Noting of Valuation Report 3. Appointment of Monitoring Agency 4. Amendment of Object Clause of MoA 5. Convening of 2nd EGM 6. Appointment of Scrutinizer Refex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the amendment of Object clause of MoA, subject to shareholders approval (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/03/2024) Issue Of Warrants & Inter-alia, considered and approved the following businesses: (i) Fund Raising through Preferential issue to Promoter / Promoter Group - Preferential Issue of 50,00,000 (Fifty lakhs) equity shares and 1,25,75,000 (One Crore Twenty-Five lakhs and Seventy Five Thousand) warrants at face value of Rs. 2/- each (i.e., post -split/sub-division) to the Promoter/ Promoter Group entity(s), subject to approval from the shareholders in the upcoming General Meeting and sanctions/approvals from the other regulatory/ governmental authorities, as may be required; (ii) Noting of Valuation Report dated March 2, 2024, obtained in connection with the proposed Preferential Issue of Shares to Promoter/Promoter Group, issued by Mr. Rajeev Kumar Nayak, Registered Valuer (Securities or Financial Assets) IBBI Regn. No.: IBBI/RV/02/2022/14553 for valuation of equity shares, which contains different Valuation Approach/Methods As per the Valuation Report, the Fair Value of one equity share, having face value of ?10/- each of the Issuer is ?620.03/- (Rupees Six Hundred and Twenty and Three paise Only) and the Fair Value of one equity share having face value of ?2/- (i.e., post - split/sub-division which is proportionally adjusted) of the Issuer is ?124/- (Rupees One Hundred and Twenty-Four Only). Therefore, the Issue Price has been fixed at ?125/- (Rupees One Hundred and TwentyFive only), which is not less than the floor price arrived at, in accordance with Regulation 164 and 166A of Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations; (iii) Appointing CARE Ratings Limited, a SEBI registered Credit Rating Agency as the monitoring agency to monitor the use of the proceeds of the Preferential Issue; (iv) Amending the Object clause of Memorandum of Association (MoA) of the Company by inserting new sub-clauses, subject to the approval of Shareholders in the upcoming General Meeting. (v) Convening 2 nd Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (VC / OAVM) Facility; (vi) Appointed Ms. Mehak Gupta, Proprietor of M/s Mehak Gupta & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary firm, FCS-10703, C.P. No. 15013, as the Scrutinizer, to scrutinize remote e-Voting process and e-Voting during the EGM, in a fair and transparent manner. (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 04/03/2024)

Refex Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31 2023 and other matters; 2. Declaration of Interim dividend for the year 2023-24. Declaration of Interim Dividend of Re. 0.5/- (5%) for Financial Year 2023-24 The Board at its meeting held today, February 08, 2024, along with other matters,: 1. Approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report 2. Declared Interim Dividend of Re.0.5/- (5%) for the FY 23-24 The Board at its meeting held today, February 8, 2024, approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report The Board has fixed the Record date for the purpose of Interim Dividend as Tuesday, February 20, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

