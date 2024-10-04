iifl-logo-icon 1
Refex Industries Ltd EGM

Refex Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM3 Oct 202426 Oct 2024
Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on Thursday, October 03, 2024 to consider and approve: 1. Issue of up to 86,55,000 equity shares to non-promoter category on a preferential basis 2. Issue of up to 1,11,70,000 warrants to promoter and non-promoter category on a preferential basis 3. Noting of Valuation Report 4. Fixing the Issue Price of equity shares / warrants @ ?468.00/- only 5. Appointment of Monitoring Agency 6. Convening of EGM 7. Appointment of Scrutinizer Shareholder meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) through video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Facility. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024) Submission of e-Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report for the Extra-ordinary General meeting (RIL/EGM/01/FY2024-25) held on October 26, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.10.2024) Summary of the proceedings of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (RIL/EGM/01/FY2024-25) of Refex Industries Limited held on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
EGM2 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 to consider and approve: 1. Fund Raising through preferential issue 2. Noting of Valuation Report 3. Appointment of Monitoring Agency 4. Amendment of Object Clause of MoA 5. Convening of 2nd EGM 6. Appointment of Scrutinizer Summary of the proceedings of the second Extraordinary General Meeting held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 via VC/OAVM to transact the businesses as stated in the Notice calling EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024) Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results of 2nd EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)

