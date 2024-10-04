Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors held on Thursday, October 03, 2024 to consider and approve: 1. Issue of up to 86,55,000 equity shares to non-promoter category on a preferential basis 2. Issue of up to 1,11,70,000 warrants to promoter and non-promoter category on a preferential basis 3. Noting of Valuation Report 4. Fixing the Issue Price of equity shares / warrants @ ?468.00/- only 5. Appointment of Monitoring Agency 6. Convening of EGM 7. Appointment of Scrutinizer Shareholder meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) through video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Facility. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024) Submission of e-Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report for the Extra-ordinary General meeting (RIL/EGM/01/FY2024-25) held on October 26, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.10.2024) Summary of the proceedings of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (RIL/EGM/01/FY2024-25) of Refex Industries Limited held on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)