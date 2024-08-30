iifl-logo-icon 1
Refex Industries Ltd AGM

475
(3.45%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Refex Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), and decided to convene the 22nd AGM of the members of the Company on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) & Other Audio-Visual means (OAVM). The copy of Notice of 22nd AGM and 22nd Annual Report for FY24, shall be submitted with the stock exchange(s) in the due course; Proceedings of 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on today i.e. Friday, August 30, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. Submission of the e-Voting results along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report for the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Refex Industries Limited. Approval of Amendment in Articles of Association of the Refex Industries Limited at the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)

Refex Industries: Related News

No Record Found

