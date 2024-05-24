To the Members of Refex Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Refex Industries Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31st 2024, its Profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1 Allowance for Expected credit loss on trade receivables. In view of the significance of the matter, we applied the following audit procedures among others, to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence Evaluation of trade receivables for impairment evidence requires exercise of judgement and involves consideration of various factors. These factors include customers ability and willingness to pay the outstanding amounts, past due receivables, financial and economic difficulties of customers; • Evaluating the accounting policy for impairment of trade receivables in terms of the relevant Indian accounting standard; This assessment is done for each group of customers resulting from possible defaults over the expected life of the receivables. Based on this assessment, credit loss rate is determined in provision matrix. The credit loss rate is based on the experience of actual credit losses over past years adjusted to reflect the current economic conditions and forecasts of future economic conditions. Based on such credit loss rate, the Company records expected credit loss (ECL) allowance for trade receivables. • Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys key internal financial controls. These controls relate to measurement of ECL on trade receivables. In view of the above, we have considered measurement of ECL on trade receivables as a key audit matter. • Evaluated monitoring mechanism by the company related to credit control, collection of trade receivables, follow up for past due amounts and for identification and recognition of corresponding impairment losses. • For a sample of past due receivables, selected on the basis of risk, aging and volume, we examined the ageing of receivables, impairment losses provided/reversed during the year and compared them to historical experience. • Evaluating the Companys assessment regarding credit worthiness customers and identification of the credit impaired customers. • Balance confirmation requests were circulated to some of the customers, based on basis random sampling. • We evaluated the historical credit loss experience, current observable data and forward-looking outlook. • Assessing the adequacy of the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements with reference to the relevant Indian accounting standards. 2 Assessment of Contingent liabilities in respect of certain litigations relating to direct taxes & indirect taxes and various claims led by other parties not acknowledged as debt. We have obtained an understanding of the Companys procedure in respect of estimation and disclosure of contingent liabilities and adopted the following audit procedure: There is a high level of judgement required in estimating the contingent liabilities. The companys assessment of contingent liabilities is supported by the facts of the matter, the Companys judgement thereon, past experiences and advice from legal and independent tax consultants wherever necessary. • Reviewing the current status and material developments of legal matters. Accordingly, unexpected adverse outcomes which may significantly impact the reported profits and net assets are disclosed in Note 37 of the Financial statements. • Examining recent orders from competent authorities and/ or communication received from various authorities, judicial forums and follow-up action thereon. We identified the above area as Key Audit Matters in view of associated uncertainty relating to the outcome of these matters. • Review and analysis of evaluation of the contentions of the company through discussions, collection of details of the subject matter under consideration, the likely outcome and consequent potential outcomes on those issues. • Based on the above procedures performed, the estimation and disclosures of contingent liabilities is considered to be adequate and reasonable. 3 Revenue recognition for ash disposal services In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence: The entity provides ash disposal services to various clients, involving collection, transportation, and disposal of ash material. • Our audit procedures addressed whether the entity has correctly identified the distinct performance obligations in its Ash disposal contracts (e.g., collection, transportation, disposal, recycling). Assessment of whether the entity properly identifies distinct performance obligations related to ash disposal services, considering factors such as contractual terms, service delivery schedule, and client expectations. • Assessing the appropriateness of the estimated adjustments in the process; Evaluation of the entitys process for determining when control of the ash disposal services is completed. This involves reviewing contracts, service delivery documentation, and assessing whether the criteria for revenue recognition (such as customer acceptance, certification from third parties for completion of services) are met. • We assessed whether the entity has appropriately allocated the transaction price to the identified performance obligations. The Company verifies the accuracy and completeness of the transaction price attributed to ash disposal services, including any variable consideration, discounts, and incentives offered to customers. • We evaluated the effectiveness of controls over identifying and estimating variable consideration (e.g., volume-based fees) and tested the operating effectiveness of these controls to ensure accurate recognition of revenue associated with variable consideration. The revenue recognition for ash disposal services is a significant audit matter due to the complexity involved in determining the appropriate timing and amount of revenue recognized under Ind AS 115. • We evaluated the entitys method for measuring progress towards completion of ash disposal services for long-term contracts. • We tested the calculations used to determine the amount of revenue recognized based on the actual quantity of ash disposed during the period.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we enclose in the Annexure - B, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A" to this report;

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements as mentioned in Note No: 32

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts,

(i) no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities Intermediaries, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(ii) no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, The company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated from 26th, April 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For A B C D & Co,

Chartered Accountants

Firm No: 016415S

Vinay Kumar Bachhawat- Partner

Membership No: 214520

Place: Chennai Date: 24th May 2024

UDIN: 24214520BKCWSO5749

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of Refex Industries Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Refex Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with Reference to these standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the

members of Refex Industries Limited of even date)

1. Fixed Assets:

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets

b. The Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. In respect of immovable properties given as collateral for loans from banks and financial institutions, the title deeds were deposited with the said banks/ financial institutions and the Company has obtained a confirmation from the said banks that the title deeds are in the name of the Company.

In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as right-of-use asset in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. Inventories:

a. The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the monthly statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3. a) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has made

investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. The aggregate amount of transaction during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to loans and guarantees to subsidiaries and associates is mentioned in the following table:

Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Guarantees Loans Subsidiaries 2,003.45 1,400.00 Holding company - - Associates - - Fellow subsidiaries - - Others - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 2,753.45 1,400.00 - Holding company - 4,659.69 - Associates - - - Fellow subsidiaries - - - Others 7,748.00 -

3. b) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

3. c) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are not regular. The details of delay in repayment is mentioned in the following table:

Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Date of Due date Payment Extent of delay Remarks, if any Name of the entity Sherisha Technologies Private Limited 447.33 31-03-2024 - 54 Days Interest Payment Due

3. d) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, there are no amount overdue for more than ninety days.

3. e) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, there are loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

Name of the parties Aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Aggregate overdue amount settled by renewal to same parties Percentage* of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year Sherisha Technologies Private Limited - 4,659.69 -

3. f) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any

loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 regarding to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the same.

7. In respect of statutory dues and according to the information and explanations given to us:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above as at 31 st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the particulars of dues of income tax, Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) AY 2014-15 751.16 Commissioner AY 2019-20 4,731.69 Income Tax Act, Income Tax (Appeals) AY 2020-21 4,086.66 1961 dues AY 2021-22 1,154.35 Writ Petition - Madras High Court A.Y 2016-17 3,567.22 GST-Tamil Nadu Input Tax Chennai Appeals II Commissioner F.Y 2018-19 356 GST- Maharashtra Input Tax Maharashtra Goods and services Tax F.Y 2018-19 144

8. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not

defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

9. b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

9. c) The company has taken term loans during the year and were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

9. d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

9. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act.

9. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that

the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary companies (as defined under the Act).

10. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised

any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

10. b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has made private

placement of shares during the year and has complied with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Act. The funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

11. a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the

Company or no material fraud on the Company by any person has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, clause(xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

11.b) No report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in form ADT-4 as

prescribed under the rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 with the central government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

11. c) During the year, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company. Accordingly, clause

3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal

audit system, commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

14. b) The reports of the internal auditors for the year under audit were considered by us, as part of our audit

procedures.

15. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of section 192 and clause(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

16.a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause(xvi) of(a), (b)and (c) the Order are not applicable to the Company.

16. b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core

Investment Company (CIC) and it does not have any other companies in the Group. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans, there are no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than

ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to subsection (5) of section 135 of the said act.

20. b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amount

remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

21. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

