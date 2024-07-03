iifl-logo-icon 1
Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd Share Price

70.32
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:44:12 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70.32
  • Day's High70.32
  • 52 Wk High75.84
  • Prev. Close66.98
  • Day's Low70.32
  • 52 Wk Low 19.01
  • Turnover (lac)1.12
  • P/E92.35
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.37
  • EPS0.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)251.41
  • Div. Yield0
Historical Data
No Records Found

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

70.32

Prev. Close

66.98

Turnover(Lac.)

1.12

Day's High

70.32

Day's Low

70.32

52 Week's High

75.84

52 Week's Low

19.01

Book Value

24.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

251.41

P/E

92.35

EPS

0.74

Divi. Yield

0

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

24 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found





Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:04 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.01%

Non-Promoter- 1.09%

Institutions: 1.09%

Non-Institutions: 35.88%

Custodian: 0.00%


Share Price

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.25

32.25

33.13

33.13

Preference Capital

4.08

4.08

4.08

4.08

Reserves

50.95

47.37

43.78

42.26

Net Worth

87.28

83.7

80.99

79.47

Minority Interest

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

30.52

69.56

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-56.11

-26.31

Raw materials

0

0

-30.66

-49.65

As % of sales

0

0

100.45

71.37

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.69

-1.71

-9.22

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.04

1.48

24.51

-0.45

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

0

-2.19

Tax paid

-0.28

-0.38

0

0.13

Working capital

4.8

-10.26

107.74

-18.35

Other operating items

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-56.11

-26.31

Op profit growth

-46.81

-89.74

-1,897.9

-105.68

EBIT growth

-29.8

-93.95

-5,519.37

-98.05

Net profit growth

-31.48

-97.93

-16,938.52

-98.14

Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

104.84

80.7

53.23

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

104.84

80.7

53.23

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.1

7.66

4.38

4.25

5.63

Annually Results

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vinod Baid

Independent Director

Kishore Jhunjunwala

Independent Director

Y Ravinder Reddy

Whole-time Director

Kurra Subba Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Daga.

Independent Director

Sadhana Bhansali

Non Executive Director

Mahip Jain

Independent Director

Dilip Raj Singhvi

Independent Director

Shilpa Bung

Independent Director

Pradeep Chaturvedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd

Summary

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd was incorporated on December 03, 1990 as a public limited company with the name Sugantham Sugars. The company is a part of Prudential group of companies. The company got their present name in December 1993.The Company primarily manufactures white crystal sugar out of sugarcane. It is engaged in the manufacture of white crystal sugar. The other products namely molasses and bagasse are by-products and the same are sold by the Company to distilleries and co-gen power plants respectively.The company is having a fully integrated manufacturing unit at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh with an installed capacity of 2,500 TCD. They are also having a facility for power co-generation. The company also exports sugar to many other countries and has achieved international standardization.In November 1994, the company came out with their initial public offering of 32 lakh equity shares, aggregating Rs 3.2 crore, and 25.86 lakh 16% PCDs of Rs 50, aggregating Rs 12.93 crore to part-finance the project for manufacturing white crystal sugar.The Company set up its first modern integrated Sugar Plant in 1994 to manufacture white Crystal Sugar near Village Nindra in Andhra Pradesh (India) with a capacity of 2500 TCD.During the year 2005-06, the company divested off the investment in their subsidiary companies, namely Prudential Ammana Sugars Ltd and Prudential Tirumala Sugars Ltd, since the investment did not yielding any returns.In August 2014, the Company hived off its


Company FAQs

What is the Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹70.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd is ₹251.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd is 92.35 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd is ₹19.01 and ₹75.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd?

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 76.73%, 6 Month at 207.39%, 3 Month at 14.09% and 1 Month at 0.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.01 %
Institutions - 1.10 %
Public - 35.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

