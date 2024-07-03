Summary

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd was incorporated on December 03, 1990 as a public limited company with the name Sugantham Sugars. The company is a part of Prudential group of companies. The company got their present name in December 1993.The Company primarily manufactures white crystal sugar out of sugarcane. It is engaged in the manufacture of white crystal sugar. The other products namely molasses and bagasse are by-products and the same are sold by the Company to distilleries and co-gen power plants respectively.The company is having a fully integrated manufacturing unit at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh with an installed capacity of 2,500 TCD. They are also having a facility for power co-generation. The company also exports sugar to many other countries and has achieved international standardization.In November 1994, the company came out with their initial public offering of 32 lakh equity shares, aggregating Rs 3.2 crore, and 25.86 lakh 16% PCDs of Rs 50, aggregating Rs 12.93 crore to part-finance the project for manufacturing white crystal sugar.The Company set up its first modern integrated Sugar Plant in 1994 to manufacture white Crystal Sugar near Village Nindra in Andhra Pradesh (India) with a capacity of 2500 TCD.During the year 2005-06, the company divested off the investment in their subsidiary companies, namely Prudential Ammana Sugars Ltd and Prudential Tirumala Sugars Ltd, since the investment did not yielding any returns.In August 2014, the Company hived off its

Read More