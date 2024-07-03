Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹70.32
Prev. Close₹66.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.12
Day's High₹70.32
Day's Low₹70.32
52 Week's High₹75.84
52 Week's Low₹19.01
Book Value₹24.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)251.41
P/E92.35
EPS0.74
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.25
32.25
33.13
33.13
Preference Capital
4.08
4.08
4.08
4.08
Reserves
50.95
47.37
43.78
42.26
Net Worth
87.28
83.7
80.99
79.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
30.52
69.56
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-56.11
-26.31
Raw materials
0
0
-30.66
-49.65
As % of sales
0
0
100.45
71.37
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.69
-1.71
-9.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.04
1.48
24.51
-0.45
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
0
-2.19
Tax paid
-0.28
-0.38
0
0.13
Working capital
4.8
-10.26
107.74
-18.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-56.11
-26.31
Op profit growth
-46.81
-89.74
-1,897.9
-105.68
EBIT growth
-29.8
-93.95
-5,519.37
-98.05
Net profit growth
-31.48
-97.93
-16,938.52
-98.14
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
104.84
80.7
53.23
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
104.84
80.7
53.23
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.1
7.66
4.38
4.25
5.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vinod Baid
Independent Director
Kishore Jhunjunwala
Independent Director
Y Ravinder Reddy
Whole-time Director
Kurra Subba Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Daga.
Independent Director
Sadhana Bhansali
Non Executive Director
Mahip Jain
Independent Director
Dilip Raj Singhvi
Independent Director
Shilpa Bung
Independent Director
Pradeep Chaturvedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd
Summary
Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd was incorporated on December 03, 1990 as a public limited company with the name Sugantham Sugars. The company is a part of Prudential group of companies. The company got their present name in December 1993.The Company primarily manufactures white crystal sugar out of sugarcane. It is engaged in the manufacture of white crystal sugar. The other products namely molasses and bagasse are by-products and the same are sold by the Company to distilleries and co-gen power plants respectively.The company is having a fully integrated manufacturing unit at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh with an installed capacity of 2,500 TCD. They are also having a facility for power co-generation. The company also exports sugar to many other countries and has achieved international standardization.In November 1994, the company came out with their initial public offering of 32 lakh equity shares, aggregating Rs 3.2 crore, and 25.86 lakh 16% PCDs of Rs 50, aggregating Rs 12.93 crore to part-finance the project for manufacturing white crystal sugar.The Company set up its first modern integrated Sugar Plant in 1994 to manufacture white Crystal Sugar near Village Nindra in Andhra Pradesh (India) with a capacity of 2500 TCD.During the year 2005-06, the company divested off the investment in their subsidiary companies, namely Prudential Ammana Sugars Ltd and Prudential Tirumala Sugars Ltd, since the investment did not yielding any returns.In August 2014, the Company hived off its
Read More
The Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹70.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd is ₹251.41 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd is 92.35 and 2.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd is ₹19.01 and ₹75.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 76.73%, 6 Month at 207.39%, 3 Month at 14.09% and 1 Month at 0.12%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.