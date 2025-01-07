Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
30.52
69.56
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-56.11
-26.31
Raw materials
0
0
-30.66
-49.65
As % of sales
0
0
100.45
71.37
Employee costs
-0.59
-0.69
-1.71
-9.22
As % of sales
0
0
5.6
13.26
Other costs
-0.62
-1.59
-20.54
-9.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
67.29
13.56
Operating profit
-1.22
-2.29
-22.39
1.24
OPM
0
0
-73.35
1.79
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
0
-2.19
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
2.27
3.8
46.9
0.49
Profit before tax
1.04
1.48
24.51
-0.45
Taxes
-0.28
-0.38
0
0.13
Tax rate
-27.81
-26
0
-30.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.75
1.09
24.51
-0.31
Exceptional items
0
0
28.47
0
Net profit
0.75
1.09
52.98
-0.31
yoy growth (%)
-31.48
-97.93
-16,938.52
-98.14
NPM
0
0
173.56
-0.45
