Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

68.5
(-1.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:13:53 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

30.52

69.56

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-56.11

-26.31

Raw materials

0

0

-30.66

-49.65

As % of sales

0

0

100.45

71.37

Employee costs

-0.59

-0.69

-1.71

-9.22

As % of sales

0

0

5.6

13.26

Other costs

-0.62

-1.59

-20.54

-9.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

67.29

13.56

Operating profit

-1.22

-2.29

-22.39

1.24

OPM

0

0

-73.35

1.79

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

0

-2.19

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

2.27

3.8

46.9

0.49

Profit before tax

1.04

1.48

24.51

-0.45

Taxes

-0.28

-0.38

0

0.13

Tax rate

-27.81

-26

0

-30.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.75

1.09

24.51

-0.31

Exceptional items

0

0

28.47

0

Net profit

0.75

1.09

52.98

-0.31

yoy growth (%)

-31.48

-97.93

-16,938.52

-98.14

NPM

0

0

173.56

-0.45

