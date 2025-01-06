iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

69.19
(3.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd

Pruden. Sugar FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.04

1.48

24.51

-0.45

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

0

-2.19

Tax paid

-0.28

-0.38

0

0.13

Working capital

4.8

-10.26

107.74

-18.35

Other operating items

Operating

5.54

-9.18

132.25

-20.85

Capital expenditure

0

0.24

-71.41

0.18

Free cash flow

5.54

-8.94

60.84

-20.66

Equity raised

82.29

79.38

-26.44

-25.67

Investing

0

0

-22.4

0

Financing

0

-5.94

-13.06

35.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

87.84

64.49

-1.06

-10.79

Pruden. Sugar : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.