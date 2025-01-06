Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.04
1.48
24.51
-0.45
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
0
-2.19
Tax paid
-0.28
-0.38
0
0.13
Working capital
4.8
-10.26
107.74
-18.35
Other operating items
Operating
5.54
-9.18
132.25
-20.85
Capital expenditure
0
0.24
-71.41
0.18
Free cash flow
5.54
-8.94
60.84
-20.66
Equity raised
82.29
79.38
-26.44
-25.67
Investing
0
0
-22.4
0
Financing
0
-5.94
-13.06
35.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
87.84
64.49
-1.06
-10.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.