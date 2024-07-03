iifl-logo-icon 1
Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

65.22
(-5.01%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:27 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

33.88

63.59

1.8

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.88

63.59

1.8

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.38

5.24

3.09

3.74

2.9

Total Income

40.25

68.82

4.89

3.74

2.9

Total Expenditure

32.27

62.95

3.11

1.48

1.39

PBIDT

7.99

5.87

1.79

2.26

1.51

Interest

0

0

0

0

0.53

PBDT

7.99

5.87

1.79

2.26

0.98

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.22

1.63

0.49

0.56

0.28

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.76

4.23

1.28

1.69

0.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.76

4.23

1.28

1.69

0.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.76

4.23

1.28

1.69

0.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.79

1.28

0.39

0.51

0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.25

33.2

33.2

33.13

33.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.58

9.23

99.44

0

0

PBDTM(%)

23.58

9.23

99.44

0

0

PATM(%)

17

6.65

71.11

0

0

