Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
33.88
63.59
1.8
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.88
63.59
1.8
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.38
5.24
3.09
3.74
2.9
Total Income
40.25
68.82
4.89
3.74
2.9
Total Expenditure
32.27
62.95
3.11
1.48
1.39
PBIDT
7.99
5.87
1.79
2.26
1.51
Interest
0
0
0
0
0.53
PBDT
7.99
5.87
1.79
2.26
0.98
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.22
1.63
0.49
0.56
0.28
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.76
4.23
1.28
1.69
0.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.76
4.23
1.28
1.69
0.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.76
4.23
1.28
1.69
0.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.79
1.28
0.39
0.51
0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.25
33.2
33.2
33.13
33.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.58
9.23
99.44
0
0
PBDTM(%)
23.58
9.23
99.44
0
0
PATM(%)
17
6.65
71.11
0
0
