|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-31.4
-16.98
-87.45
EBIT growth
-18.5
-14.68
-86.36
Net profit growth
-19.73
-16.08
-95.2
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
-83.07
EBIT margin
0
0
0
83.68
Net profit margin
0
0
0
176.06
RoCE
2.62
3.29
3.83
RoNW
0.47
0.6
0.73
RoA
0.47
0.59
0.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.52
0.65
0.78
16.22
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.04
0.6
0.71
15.03
Book value per share
2.59
25.48
24.88
24.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-28.33
-27.22
-25.99
-1.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
-13,553.17
-3,292.59
-3,967.93
Net debt / equity
0
0
0
0.05
Net debt / op. profit
-0.06
-0.03
0.06
-0.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-100.45
Employee costs
0
0
0
-5.84
Other costs
0
0
0
-76.77
