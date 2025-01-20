iifl-logo-icon 1
Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

58.5
(1.76%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:30:16 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-31.4

-16.98

-87.45

EBIT growth

-18.5

-14.68

-86.36

Net profit growth

-19.73

-16.08

-95.2

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

-83.07

EBIT margin

0

0

0

83.68

Net profit margin

0

0

0

176.06

RoCE

2.62

3.29

3.83

RoNW

0.47

0.6

0.73

RoA

0.47

0.59

0.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.52

0.65

0.78

16.22

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.04

0.6

0.71

15.03

Book value per share

2.59

25.48

24.88

24.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-28.33

-27.22

-25.99

-1.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

-13,553.17

-3,292.59

-3,967.93

Net debt / equity

0

0

0

0.05

Net debt / op. profit

-0.06

-0.03

0.06

-0.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-100.45

Employee costs

0

0

0

-5.84

Other costs

0

0

0

-76.77

