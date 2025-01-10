Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.25
32.25
33.13
33.13
Preference Capital
4.08
4.08
4.08
4.08
Reserves
50.95
47.37
43.78
42.26
Net Worth
87.28
83.7
80.99
79.47
Minority Interest
Debt
30.35
0.11
0.11
0.11
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
117.63
83.81
81.1
79.58
Fixed Assets
0.16
0.17
0.18
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.15
3.15
3.15
3.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
15.26
Networking Capital
108.46
79.72
74.92
60.97
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
8.65
0.11
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
108.9
98.6
80.47
65.94
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.03
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-9.08
-18.96
-5.55
-4.97
Cash
5.87
0.77
2.85
0
Total Assets
117.64
83.81
81.1
79.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.