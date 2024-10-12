Pursuant to the provision of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, and Regulation 42(2) of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the date of book closure from 12 October, 2024 to 18 October, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the ensuring EGM. Kindly note that the Book Closure dated fixed from 12.10.2024 to 18.10.2024 - as mentioned in our letter dated 24.09.2024 - for sending Notice of EGM to the Shareholders stands cancelled/withdrawn. The Company shall take the Cut-off date for sending Notices to the Shareholders. You are therefore, for good order sake, requested to kindly take the same on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024)