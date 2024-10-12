iifl-logo-icon 1
Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd Book Closer

55.21
(-3.70%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:11 PM

Pruden. Sugar CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser24 Sep 202412 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Pursuant to the provision of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, and Regulation 42(2) of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the date of book closure from 12 October, 2024 to 18 October, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the ensuring EGM. Kindly note that the Book Closure dated fixed from 12.10.2024 to 18.10.2024 - as mentioned in our letter dated 24.09.2024 - for sending Notice of EGM to the Shareholders stands cancelled/withdrawn. The Company shall take the Cut-off date for sending Notices to the Shareholders. You are therefore, for good order sake, requested to kindly take the same on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024)
BookCloser6 Sep 202423 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Reg. 42 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from September 23 2024 to September 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Monday September 30 2024 for the FY 2023-24

