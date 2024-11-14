Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

PRUDENTIAL SUGAR CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve:
1. Consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Statement (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2024;
2. Consider the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statement for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2024;
3. Other Business items.

In just concluded Meeting of Board of Directors, the Board has Approved and considered the following items:
1. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024;
2. Limited review report from the Statutory Auditor on Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024;
3. Reconstitution of the Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company.
4. Investment in its sister Company, Helous Sustainable Energy Limited to set up a 340 MW Solar Power Module Plant in the State of Rajasthan.
The Board Meeting had commenced at 04:30 PM and concluded at 06:30 PM.

Board Meeting 24 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

PRUDENTIAL SUGAR CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve:
1. To discuss and decide to raise funds through Rights issue; Follow on Public Issue; Preferential Issue; Placement to QIP and other means as may deem fit and proper by Board under the provisions of Companies Act of an amount not exceeding Rs 50 Crores to fund future expansion/diversification of Companys business into diverse areas.
2. Any other matter with permission of the Chair.

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, the Board considered, deliberated and discussed, approved / noted the following matters:

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

PRUDENTIAL SUGAR CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve:
1. To decide date time and venue for the conduct of 33rd AGM for the Year Ended March 31 2024;
2. To consider and appoint Scrutinizer for the 33rd Annual General Meeting;
3. Any other Business items with permission of the Chair.

In just concluded Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, the Board has Considered and Approved:
1. Directors /Board Report for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024;
2. The 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2024 at 02:30 P.M.;
3. Book Closure Date in connection with 33rd Annual General Meeting between September 23, 2024 to September 30, 2024;
4. Appointment of Ms. Ekta Goswami, Practicing Company Secretary, Kolkata as Scrutinizer for the 33rd Annual General Meeting;
5. Secretarial Audit Report issued by Mr. Radhaballav Mandal, Practicing Company Secretary, Kolkata;
6. Appointment of Mr. Radhaballav Mandal, Practicing Company Secretary, Kolkata as a Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25.
The Board Meeting had commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:30 P.M.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

PRUDENTIAL SUGAR CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve:
1. Consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 1st Quarter Ended June 30 2024.
2. Consider the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors on Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statements for the 1st Quarter Ended June 30 2024.
3. Other Business items.

Approved of Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Result for the 1st Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report in the Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

PRUDENTIAL SUGAR CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve:
1. Consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 4th Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024.
2. Consider the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statements for the 4th Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024.
3. Other Business items.

In just concluded Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, the Board has considered and approve:
1. Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements for the 4th Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024
2. Limited Review Report for the Statutory Auditors on Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements for the 4th Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024
The Board Meeting had commenced at 05:00 PM and concluded at 08:00 PM

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024