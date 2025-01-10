To

The Board of Directors of Prudential Sugar Corporation Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Prudential Sugar Corporation Limited (the Company), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us except for the information referred to in Basis for Qualified opinion of our report, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view subject to:

i. The Financial Statements of the company as on 31st March, 2024 have been prepared as per IND AS. However, we would like to convey that the company has not followed conversion provisions as per IND AS 101 as on transition date and detailed procedure were not made available to us with respect to FMV of all assets and all liabilities, The impact of the same on these financial statements are unascertainable;

ii. The Company has various legal cases pending before Honble Courts & other Government authorities, at various levels, the outcome of these cases cannot be ascertained;

The impact of all of the above on the financial statements are unascertainable, gives a true and fair view in conformity with the generally accepted accounting principles in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2024 of its profits and the cash flows for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

• The Balances of Current Assets, Other Non-Current Assets, Non-Current Liabilities, Other Non-Current Liabilities, Current Liabilities & Other Current Liability are subject to Confirmation/reconciliations. The Impact of the same is, unascertainable.

• We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide abasis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our Audit addressed the key audit matter Carrying value of Investment in Subsidiary entity. Review of the disclosures made by the company in the financial statements in this regard. The Company has an investment of Rs. 259.99 lakhs in its subsidiary M/s. Prudential Ammana Sugars Ltd.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

• In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

• The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report on Standalone Financials that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or override internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for explaining our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

• As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

• Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section164(2) of the Act;

f) we have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report as per Annexure B expressed unmodified opinion; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that section 197 is not applicable on private company. Hence reporting as per section 197(16) is not required

h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule-11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31st March 2024;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March 2024;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

vi. No Dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company, hence provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable.

vii Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares.

Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE - A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF M/S PRUDENTIAL SUGAR CORPORATION LIMITED, FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Based on the Audit Procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the Books of Accounts and other records examined by us in the normal course of Audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i)

a) Prudential Sugars Corporation Ltd has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment under which all the Assets are verified in a phased manner over a period.

c) The company does not own any Immovable property. However, the company holds a share in Temple Buildings for which no records are available to ascertain title of the property

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipments during the year.

e) As per the information given to us there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made there under.

(ii) f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation give to us, as the company is engaged in Trading activity, it is not holding any inventory during the year except for the one month for which the management confirmation certificate has been received..

g) The company has not availed any working capital during the year and hence this clause is not applicable during the year

(iii) The company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships

a) (A) The company has granted loans to its subsidiary company(Prudential Ammana Sugars Ltd) Amounting to Rs 4164.93(in lakhs)

(B) Details of loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, Joint ventures and associates:

Sr. No PARTY NAME NATURE OF LOAN AMOUNT (RS) 1 Anuj Global Homes Private Limited Unsecured 6,88,35,973 2 B & B Realty Ltd Unsecured 42,67,288 3 Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Unsecured 88,50,000 4 CVS Teja Charity Unsecured 1,81,63,584 5 Dr Sujit Bhattacharya Unsecured 50,38,219 Sr. No PARTY NAME NATURE OF LOAN AMOUNT (RS) 6 Reproscan Tech Park LLP Unsecured 64,88,866 7 Sangam Commodities Pvt. Ltd. Unsecured 97,64,710 8 Sappers Finance & Consultancy Pvt. Ltd Unsecured 81,12,493 9 Suburban Industries Pvt Ltd Unsecured 2,05,25,655 10 Utkal Builders Ltd Unsecured 1,65,50,816

b) All terms and conditions are as per the benefits of the company and are not prejudice to companys interest.

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, there is no repayment of principal received during the year whereas accrued interest has been recorded in books but the same has not been received during the year

d) There is no such amount which is overdue more than 90 Days of above-mentioned loan.

e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not Made any Investments, given Security / Guarantee, which is covered under the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The same is in compliance with Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of Loans.

(v) The Company has not accepted any Deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) As informed to us that the provisions of Section 148 are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Income Tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable. According to the records of Prudential Sugars Corporation Limited Rs.49,66,008.74 is outstanding in books against TDS liability.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a)above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as Income during the year in the Tax Assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961).

(ix) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, we hereby report that:

a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of Loans or Borrowings to any Bank during the Year under review. The Company has No Loans or Borrowings payable to Financial Institutions or Government and does not have any Outstanding Debentures during the year.

b) The Company is not declared Willful Defaulter by any Bank or Financial Institution or other Lender.

c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the standalone statements of the company, no funds raised by the Company for short-term has been utilized for long-term purposes.

e) On an overall examination of the standalone statements of the company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its Subsidiaries, Associates or Joint Ventures.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the Year on the Pledge of Securities held in its Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures or Associate Companies.

(x)

a. During the year, the Company has not made any Initial Public Offer during the year.

b. The Company has not made any Preferential Allotment or Private Placement of Shares or Convertible Debentures during the year under review.

(xi)

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year under review.

b. No Report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the Auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. As represented to us by the Management, no Whistle Blowers Complaints were received during the year under review.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company, and accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable the requisite details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements.

(xiv) As per the provisions of Companies Act 2013, and based on our examination the company does not have adequate Internal Audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business and hence Internal Audit Report was not provided to us.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered in any non-cash transactions with the Directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has not conducted any NBFC Company during the year.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding Financial Year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the Financial Ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of Financial Assets and payment of Financial Liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, the Auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and the Managements plans, the Auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the Audit Report and that the Company is capable of meeting its Liabilities existing at the Date of Balance Sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet Date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company is not liable to contribute under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xx) of the order are not applicable.

(xxi) There has been qualifications and adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies to be included in the consolidated financial statements.

ANNEXUREB

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF PRUDENTIAL SUGAR CORPORATION LIMITED, ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143

of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

Opinion

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Prudential Sugar Corporation Limited (the Company) as at and for the year ended 31stMarch 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCoFR) of the Company as at that date.

2. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial Reporting and such controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI).These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys IFCoFR based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of IFCoFR, and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate IFCoFR were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

5. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the IFCoFR and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of IFCoFR includes obtaining an understanding of IFCoFR, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys IFCoFR.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

7. A companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys IFCoFR include those policies and procedures that (1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

8. Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that the IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.