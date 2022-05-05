In continuation of our intimation of Notice of EGM, dated September 24, 2024 we are submitting herewith the Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled to be held on Friday October 18, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Copy of the said Corrigendum is also uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.prudentialsugar.com. we will request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge receipt of the same. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015, please find enclosed herewith clipping of Newspaper Publication of Corrigendum to EGM Notice in Business Standard (English) and Saksham (Local) on October 15, 2024 for the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, October 18, 2024. We will request you to kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge receipt of the same. Read less.. Pursuant to Reg.30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to provide hereunder the proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Friday, October 18, 2024 through video conferencing (VC) / other audio visual means (OA VM). The meeting was held in compliance with Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) # 14 / 2020 dated April 08, 2020, # 02/2021 dated January 13, 2021, and Circular No.02/2022., dated 05/05/2022, Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/70, dated 12.05.25021 .... The meeting commenced at 12:30 pm and concluded at 1:11 pm. In compliance to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Reg.2015, as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations) please find enclosed herewith voting results of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Prudential Sugar Corporation Limited (The Company) held on 18.10.2024 at 13:30 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) along with consolidation Scrutinizer report. It is to inform that all resolution set out in the notice of the eEGM were duly approved by shareholders with requisite majority. The voting result along with the Scrutinizers report is also being enclosed to this letter and uploaded on the website of the Company i.e., www.prudentialsugar.com/ we request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge receipt of the same (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024) Pursuant to the provision of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, and Regulation 42(2) of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the date of book closure from 12 October, 2024 to 18 October, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the ensuring EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Kindly note that the Book Closure dated fixed from 12.10.2024 to 18.10.2024 - as mentioned in our letter dated 24.09.2024 - for sending Notice of EGM to the Shareholders stands cancelled/withdrawn. The Company shall take the Cut-off date for sending Notices to the Shareholders. You are therefore, for good order sake, requested to kindly take the same on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024)