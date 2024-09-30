iifl-logo-icon 1
Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd AGM

AGM30 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Reg. 42 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from September 23 2024 to September 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Monday September 30 2024 for the FY 2023-24 In compliance to reg.44 of SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015 as amended from time to time (Listing Regulation) please find enclosed herewith voting results of the 33rd electronic AGM of Prudential Sugar Corporation Limited held on 30.09.2024 ar 02:30 P.M. through VC/OAVM along with the consolidated Scrutinizer report. It is to inform to that all resolution set out in the notice of the 33rd eAGM were duly approved by shareholders with requisite majority the voting results along with the Scrutinizer report is also being enclosed to this letter and upload on the website of the company i.e. www.prudentialsugar.com we request you to take the above information on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)

No Record Found

