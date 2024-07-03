iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uma Exports Ltd Share Price

108.8
(-8.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open119.31
  • Day's High120.67
  • 52 Wk High151.58
  • Prev. Close119.31
  • Day's Low107.52
  • 52 Wk Low 51
  • Turnover (lac)99.35
  • P/E39.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value52.56
  • EPS3.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)367.85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Uma Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

119.31

Prev. Close

119.31

Turnover(Lac.)

99.35

Day's High

120.67

Day's Low

107.52

52 Week's High

151.58

52 Week's Low

51

Book Value

52.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

367.85

P/E

39.13

EPS

3.05

Divi. Yield

0

Uma Exports Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

Uma Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Uma Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 27.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Uma Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.81

33.81

24.99

24.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

139.07

133.23

58.74

34.34

Net Worth

172.88

167.04

83.73

59.33

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

702.65

651.33

274.49

yoy growth (%)

7.87

137.29

Raw materials

-632.33

-580.96

-228.91

As % of sales

89.99

89.19

83.39

Employee costs

-1.34

-1.75

-1.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

16.19

10.91

3.02

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.15

Tax paid

-3.83

-3.11

-0.91

Working capital

43.84

-22.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.87

137.29

Op profit growth

-27

166.92

EBIT growth

6.37

140

Net profit growth

58.47

270.67

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,532.43

1,488.26

1,276.99

742.16

806.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,532.43

1,488.26

1,276.99

742.16

806.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

2.66

Other Income

4.33

4.92

10.22

9.88

0.88

View Annually Results

Uma Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Uma Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rakesh Khemka

Executive Director & CFO

Manmohan Saraf

Independent Director

Vivek Parasramka

Independent Director

Priti Saraf

Independent Director

Suman Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Siddhi Khemka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uma Exports Ltd

Summary

Uma Exports Limited was originally incorporated as Uma Exports Private Limited on March 9, 1988 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Uma Exports Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 25, 2010 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is engaged into trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities such as sugar, spices like dry red chilies, turmeric, coriander, cumin seeds, food grains like rice, wheat, corn, sorghum and tea, pulses and agricultural feed like soyabean meal and rice bran deoiled cake. The Company import lentils, faba beans, black urad dal and tur dal in India in bulk quantities. The major imports are done from Canada, Australia and Burma. The Company is B2B traders, highly specialized in sugar, corn and dal. It maintain stocks and distribute them to different institutional parties like manufacturers, exporters, etc. and provide the same in bulk quantities. The Company has developed business strategy to switch over exports/imports from one commodity to another with change in demand or inconsistency in pricing for any commodity during any season. This policy adopted by the management ensures that the Company does not pass through a lean period during the year. The Company has a pan-India market presence and export sugar product
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Uma Exports Ltd share price today?

The Uma Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹108.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uma Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uma Exports Ltd is ₹367.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uma Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uma Exports Ltd is 39.13 and 2.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uma Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uma Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uma Exports Ltd is ₹51 and ₹151.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Uma Exports Ltd?

Uma Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 14.35%, 1 Year at 114.39%, 6 Month at 38.17%, 3 Month at 6.10% and 1 Month at 17.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uma Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uma Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.51 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 27.46 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Uma Exports Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.