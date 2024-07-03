SectorTrading
Open₹119.31
Prev. Close₹119.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹99.35
Day's High₹120.67
Day's Low₹107.52
52 Week's High₹151.58
52 Week's Low₹51
Book Value₹52.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)367.85
P/E39.13
EPS3.05
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.81
33.81
24.99
24.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
139.07
133.23
58.74
34.34
Net Worth
172.88
167.04
83.73
59.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
702.65
651.33
274.49
yoy growth (%)
7.87
137.29
Raw materials
-632.33
-580.96
-228.91
As % of sales
89.99
89.19
83.39
Employee costs
-1.34
-1.75
-1.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
16.19
10.91
3.02
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.15
Tax paid
-3.83
-3.11
-0.91
Working capital
43.84
-22.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.87
137.29
Op profit growth
-27
166.92
EBIT growth
6.37
140
Net profit growth
58.47
270.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,532.43
1,488.26
1,276.99
742.16
806.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,532.43
1,488.26
1,276.99
742.16
806.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
2.66
Other Income
4.33
4.92
10.22
9.88
0.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rakesh Khemka
Executive Director & CFO
Manmohan Saraf
Independent Director
Vivek Parasramka
Independent Director
Priti Saraf
Independent Director
Suman Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Siddhi Khemka
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Uma Exports Ltd
Summary
Uma Exports Limited was originally incorporated as Uma Exports Private Limited on March 9, 1988 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Uma Exports Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 25, 2010 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is engaged into trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities such as sugar, spices like dry red chilies, turmeric, coriander, cumin seeds, food grains like rice, wheat, corn, sorghum and tea, pulses and agricultural feed like soyabean meal and rice bran deoiled cake. The Company import lentils, faba beans, black urad dal and tur dal in India in bulk quantities. The major imports are done from Canada, Australia and Burma. The Company is B2B traders, highly specialized in sugar, corn and dal. It maintain stocks and distribute them to different institutional parties like manufacturers, exporters, etc. and provide the same in bulk quantities. The Company has developed business strategy to switch over exports/imports from one commodity to another with change in demand or inconsistency in pricing for any commodity during any season. This policy adopted by the management ensures that the Company does not pass through a lean period during the year. The Company has a pan-India market presence and export sugar product
Read More
The Uma Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹108.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uma Exports Ltd is ₹367.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Uma Exports Ltd is 39.13 and 2.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uma Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uma Exports Ltd is ₹51 and ₹151.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Uma Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 14.35%, 1 Year at 114.39%, 6 Month at 38.17%, 3 Month at 6.10% and 1 Month at 17.55%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.