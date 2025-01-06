iifl-logo-icon 1
Uma Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

108.8
(-8.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Uma Exports Ltd

Uma Exports FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

16.19

10.91

3.02

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.15

Tax paid

-3.83

-3.11

-0.91

Working capital

43.84

-22.83

Other operating items

Operating

56.09

-15.15

Capital expenditure

0

0.06

Free cash flow

56.09

-15.08

Equity raised

43.86

28.26

Investing

-2.76

0.47

Financing

30.76

-21.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

127.96

-7.87

