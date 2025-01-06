Uma Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
16.19
10.91
3.02
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.15
Tax paid
-3.83
-3.11
-0.91
Working capital
43.84
-22.83
Other operating items
Operating
56.09
-15.15
Capital expenditure
0
0.06
Free cash flow
56.09
-15.08
Equity raised
43.86
28.26
Investing
-2.76
0.47
Financing
30.76
-21.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
127.96
-7.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.