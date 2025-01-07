iifl-logo-icon 1
Uma Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

110.35
(1.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

702.65

651.33

274.49

yoy growth (%)

7.87

137.29

Raw materials

-632.33

-580.96

-228.91

As % of sales

89.99

89.19

83.39

Employee costs

-1.34

-1.75

-1.02

As % of sales

0.19

0.26

0.37

Other costs

-56.37

-51.36

-38.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.02

7.88

13.87

Operating profit

12.59

17.25

6.46

OPM

1.79

2.64

2.35

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.15

Interest expense

-4.63

-8.67

-5.13

Other income

8.34

2.45

1.85

Profit before tax

16.19

10.91

3.02

Taxes

-3.83

-3.11

-0.91

Tax rate

-23.69

-28.53

-30.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.36

7.79

2.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

12.36

7.79

2.1

yoy growth (%)

58.47

270.67

NPM

1.75

1.19

0.76

