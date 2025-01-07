Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
702.65
651.33
274.49
yoy growth (%)
7.87
137.29
Raw materials
-632.33
-580.96
-228.91
As % of sales
89.99
89.19
83.39
Employee costs
-1.34
-1.75
-1.02
As % of sales
0.19
0.26
0.37
Other costs
-56.37
-51.36
-38.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.02
7.88
13.87
Operating profit
12.59
17.25
6.46
OPM
1.79
2.64
2.35
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.15
Interest expense
-4.63
-8.67
-5.13
Other income
8.34
2.45
1.85
Profit before tax
16.19
10.91
3.02
Taxes
-3.83
-3.11
-0.91
Tax rate
-23.69
-28.53
-30.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.36
7.79
2.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
12.36
7.79
2.1
yoy growth (%)
58.47
270.67
NPM
1.75
1.19
0.76
