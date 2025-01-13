Uma Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.81
33.81
24.99
24.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
139.07
133.23
58.74
34.34
Net Worth
172.88
167.04
83.73
59.33
Minority Interest
Debt
121.17
108.86
32.9
42.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.12
0.11
0.1
Total Liabilities
294.05
276.02
116.74
101.57
Fixed Assets
9.16
8.73
5.7
2.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.15
4.39
3.3
3.41
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.15
0.13
0.13
0.08
Networking Capital
256.23
229.54
85.66
82.33
Inventories
114.07
72.71
107.69
72.95
Inventory Days
37.89
Sundry Debtors
110.58
119.17
48.16
29.65
Debtor Days
15.4
Other Current Assets
78.21
70.14
49.08
26.2
Sundry Creditors
-30.57
-18.11
-81.84
-30.44
Creditor Days
15.81
Other Current Liabilities
-16.06
-14.37
-37.43
-16.03
Cash
24.38
33.24
21.96
13.41
Total Assets
294.07
276.03
116.75
101.58
