Uma Exports Ltd Board Meeting

Uma Exports CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Uma Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
Uma Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds through preferential issue. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Uma Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve inter-alia the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended June 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
Uma Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Disposal of shares held in Shivkrishna Vincom Private Limited
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Uma Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 9, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

