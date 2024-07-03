Uma Exports Ltd Summary

Uma Exports Limited was originally incorporated as Uma Exports Private Limited on March 9, 1988 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and the name changed to Uma Exports Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 25, 2010 was issued to the Company by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company is engaged into trading and marketing of agricultural produce and commodities such as sugar, spices like dry red chilies, turmeric, coriander, cumin seeds, food grains like rice, wheat, corn, sorghum and tea, pulses and agricultural feed like soyabean meal and rice bran deoiled cake. The Company import lentils, faba beans, black urad dal and tur dal in India in bulk quantities. The major imports are done from Canada, Australia and Burma. The Company is B2B traders, highly specialized in sugar, corn and dal. It maintain stocks and distribute them to different institutional parties like manufacturers, exporters, etc. and provide the same in bulk quantities. The Company has developed business strategy to switch over exports/imports from one commodity to another with change in demand or inconsistency in pricing for any commodity during any season. This policy adopted by the management ensures that the Company does not pass through a lean period during the year. The Company has a pan-India market presence and export sugar products to countries such as Sri Lanka, UAE & Afghanistan and corn to Bangladesh, etc. Apart from this, Company majorly sell the agricultural produce and commodities to various end users including merchants dealing in agricultural commodities and distributors.Promoted by Rakesh Khemka and Sumitra Devi Khemuka, the Company, diversified its business from trading in building materials to trading in agricultural produce and commodities during the period 1997. In 2010, the Company set up its first manufacturing facility for processing of dal and pulses at Dhulagori, in Kolkata. In 2014, the Company acquired 100% shareholding in U.E.L International FZE, a Company registered in the UAE through the terms of share purchase agreement (SPA) dated November 13, 2014. In January 2019, the Company incorporated a foreign wholly owned subsidiary, Uma Export Pte. Ltd. in Singapore.In 2020, the Company received Certificate of Registration from National Federation of Farmers Procurement Processing & Retailing Cooperatives of India Limited for supply of rice, sugar, salt, pulses, spices etc on pan India basis. The Company also received Certificate of Registration from National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India Limited to act as an importer & exporter of non-food items like agro products respectively.The Company made an IPO of 88,23,320 Fresh Issue of Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 60 Crore in March, 2022.