To the Members of UMA EXPORTS LIMITED

Report on the IND AS Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying IND AS standalone financial statements of UMA EXPORTS LIMITED ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income),Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid IND AS standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013(‘the Act?) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended,(IND AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies under and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluation the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with Management regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide Management with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of Internal Financial Control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditor?s report in accordance with the requirement of Section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, the company has not paid any managerial remuneration during the year. h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amount which is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company had not declared and paid any dividend during the year and accordingly compliance of Section 123 of the Act is not applicable. vi. The reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company incorporated in India have used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility from 10.06.2023 and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software-, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For MAMTA JAIN & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.328746E Mamta Jain (Partner) Place: Kolkata Membership No.304549 Date: 29.05.2024 UDIN : 24304549BKENQJ6697

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditors? Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors? Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31stMarch 2024, we report that: i. In respect of the Company?s Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment once every year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the title deed of immovable properties, i.e., Building have been registered in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made there under. ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. The company is maintaining proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies in inventory were noticed on physical verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limited in excess of five crores rupees on the basis of security of current assets and quarterly returns or statements of current assets filed by the Company with banks are in agreement with the books of accounts. iii. The Company has, during the year, made investments and has also granted loans, in the nature of unsecured loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships whose details are indicated below. The Company did not provide guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. a) The Company has given loans during the year to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. The aggregate amount of loan granted during the year was Rs. 441.50 lakhs and balance outstanding as at 31st March 2024 was Rs. 493.30 lakhs b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, the investments made by the company are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. c) In respect of loans given by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally regular with reference to the stipulations. d) In respect of loans granted by the Company there is no amount which is overdue at the Balance Sheet date as per the information and explanations provided to us. e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, provisions of Clause (iii) (e) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. f ) The company has granted loans which are repayable on demand to the parties other than related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013; The total aggregate amount is Rs 496.30 lakhs which is 100% of the total loans granted. iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, the provisions of Section 185 of the Companies Act have been complied with. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act with respect to the investments made. v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the company Hence, reporting under clause(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of Statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including income-tax, goods and services tax, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations provided to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, goods and service tax and other statutory dues were outstanding at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax and other statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The term loan taken were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f ) the company has not raised any loans during the year during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies andhence reporting on clause3(ix)(f ) of the Order is not applicable. x. (a) In our Opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money raised by way of initial public offer for the purpose for which they were raised.

(b) During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) andhence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, the company does not have a whistleblower policy, however we have been confirmed that there are no whistleblower complaints received by the company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business:

(b) We have considered reports of internal auditor for the year under consideration in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure. xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Director?s or persons connected with its directors andhence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the ReserveBankofIndiaAct,1934. (b) The Company is not registered as Non-Banking Financial Company and not conducted business of non-banking financial company.

(c) The Company is not registered as Non banking Financial Company and is not a Core Investments Company (CIC). (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group has No CICs as part of Group. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvii) of the order is not applicable to the company. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company is not required to transfer unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3 (xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year. xxi. On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, there has not been any qualification o adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order reports of the Companies included in the Consolidated financial statement.

ANNEXURE ‘B? TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR?S REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of UMA EXPORTS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility of Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence of Company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. WE conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls systems over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining and understanding of internal financial controls over and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Company?s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statement of external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company?s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only on accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error of fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.