TO,

THE MEMBERS,

UMA EXPORTS LIMITED

Your Directors hereby submits the 36th Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company ("the Company" or "Uma"), along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The consolidated performance of the Company and its subsidiaries has been referred to wherever required.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMERY OR HIGHLIGHTS / PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

The Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the corresponding figure for the previous year are as under:

(Rs in Lakhs except EPS)

Standalone Consolidated PARTICULARS 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 1,38,609.85 1,43,433.51 1,53,243.09 1,48,825.77 Other Income 366.28 336.33 432.99 492.10 Total Income 1,38,976.13 1,43,769.84 1,53,676.08 1,49,317.87 Total Expenditure 138086.70 1,40,186.21 1,52,374.90 1,45,602.47 Profit before tax 852.22 3,583.63 1,263.71 3,715.40 Current Tax 245.07 906.46 245.07 906.46 Income tax Adjustment 14.85 8.08 14.85 8.08 Deferred Tax Adjustment (14.36) (1.35) (14.01) (1.35) Profit after Tax 606.67 2,670.44 1,017.80 2,802.21 Basic Earnings per share (in ) 1.79 7.90 3.01 8.29

Notes:

• The above figures are extracted from the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

• Equity shares are at face value of 10/- per share.

2. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

We do not propose to transfer any amount to general reserve.

3. DIVIDEND

To strengthen the financial position of the Company and to augment working capital, your directors do not recommend any dividend for the FY 2024.

4. STATE OF COMPANY?S AFFAIRS

Your Directors are pleased to share the incomparable operational and financial performance achieved by the Company even during this turbulent times of inflation, growth slowdown, aggressive interest rate hikes and other geopolitical factors and its consequent effect on economies of worldwide. During the FY2024:

Revenue from operations at 1,53,243.09 lakhs in FY 24 as compared to 1,48,825.77 lakhs in FY23, translating to a growth of 2.97 % on consolidated basis.

PAT stood at 1,017.80 lakhs in FY 24

It is expected that the Company will achieve better operation and financial performance in FY2025.

5. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no Change in the nature of the business / operation of the Company done during the year under review.

6. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION BETWEEN THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND DATE OF THE REPORT

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred during the period from the end of the financial year to which the financial statement related till the date of this report except:

7. SHARE CAPITAL

There was no change in the paid-up share capital of the Company during the year under review. The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 40,00,00,000/- divided into 4,00,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each. The Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of your Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 33,80,98,300/- divided into 3,38,09,830 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

8. ALTERATION OF MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

There was one amendment in the Memorandum of Association of the Company during the year under review. There was an addition in the main object clause of the Company i.e. the company now foray into the business of acquiring property and undertake activites of construction and development.

9. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

There were no changes in the Board of Directors of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24 Mrs. Sriti Singh Roy is the Company Secretary of the Company during the years under review.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Ms Siddhi Khemka, director, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible has offered herself for reappointment. Necessary resolution for her re-appointment is included in the Notice of AGM for seeking approval of Members. The Directors recommend his re-appointment for your approval. A brief profile of Ms Siddhi Khemka, is given in the Chapter on Corporate Governance and the Notice convening the 36th AGM for reference of the shareholders. In the opinion of the Board, the independent directors on the Board of the Company are persons with integrity, expertise and experience relevant to the operation of the Company and that they all have qualified in the online proficiency self-assessment test conducted by the prescribed institute.

10. DECLARATIONS BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In accordance with the provisions of Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, each of the Independent Directors has confirmed to the Company that he or she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 (the Listing Regulations) as emended.

In the opinion of the Board of Directors, all Independent Directors of the Company fulfils the conditions specified in the Act and Rules made thereunder.

11. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Regulation 17(10) of the Listing Regulations and in line with our corporate governance guidelines, peer evaluation of all Board members, annual performance evaluation of its own performance, as well as the evaluation of the working of Board?s Committees was undertaken. This evaluation is led by the Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee with a specific focus on the performance and effective functioning of the Board and its Committees. The evaluation process, inter alia, considers attendance of Directors at Board and committee meetings, acquaintance with business, communication inter alia, board members, the time spent by each of the Board members, core competencies, personal characteristics, accomplishment of specific responsibilities and expertise.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the Directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of Board processes, information and functioning etc. The performance of the Committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the Committee Members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of Committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The report on the performance evaluation of the Individual Directors was reviewed by the Board and feedback was given to the Directors.

12. BOARD MEETING

During the year under review Board met 23-05-2023; 07-08-2023; 19-09-2023; 11-11-2023; 19-01-2024; 09-02-2024 and 21-03-2024. There were 7 board meetings were held in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013. The details of the Board meetings are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms a part of this Annual Report.

The intervening gap between two consecutive meetings was within the limit prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations.

13. MEETING OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

During FY2023-24, one meeting of Independent Directors was held without the presence of the Executive Directors or Management Personnel on March 21, 2024. At such meeting, the Independent Directors have discussed, among other matters, the challenges faced by the Company, growth strategies, flow of information to the Board, strategy, leadership strengths, compliance, governance, HR related matters and performance of Executive Directors.

14. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD A. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Commitee of the board comprises of :

Name of Directors Category Mr. Vivek Parasramka Independent Director – Chairperson Mrs. Priti Saraf Independent Director Mr. Manmohan Saraf Executive Director & CFO

During the year under review, there has been no instance where the recommendations of the Audit Committee have not been accepted by the Board. The details of the Audit Committee and its meetings are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

B. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board comprises of:

Name of Directors Category Mr. Vivek Parasramka Independent Director – Chairperson Mrs. Priti Saraf Independent Director Mrs. Suman Agarwal Independent Director

During the year under review, there has been no instance where the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee have not been accepted by the Board. The details of the Audit Committee and its meetings are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

C. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Board comprises of:

Name of Directors Category Mrs. Priti Saraf Independent Director – Chairperson Mr. Vivek Parasramka Independent Director Mr. Rakhesh Khemka Managing Director

The details of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and its meetings are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

D. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE

The Corporate Social responsibility Committee of the Board comprises of:

Name of Directors Category Mr. Manmohan Saraf Executive Director & CFO – Chairperson Mrs. Priti Saraf Independent Director Mr. Rakhesh Khemka Managing Director

The details of the Corporate Social responsibility Committee and its meetings are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

15. VIGIL MECHANISM

To meets the requirement under Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations the Company has adopted a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy for directors and employees to report genuine concerns, which shall provide adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism. Under this policy, we encourage our employees to report any reporting of fraudulent financial or other information to the stakeholders, any conduct that results in violation of the Company?s Code of Business Conduct, to management (on an anonymous basis, if employees so desire).

Likewise, under this policy, we have prohibited discrimination, retaliation or harassment of any kind against any employee who, based on the employee?s reasonable belief that such conduct or practice have occurred or are occurring, reports that information or participates in the said investigation. The Whistle Blower Policy is displayed on the Company?s website at https://www.umaexports.net/policies.html. No individual in the Company has been denied access to the Audit Committee or its Chairman during the FY2023-24.

16. APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee framed a policy for the selection and appointment of Directors and Senior Management Personnel and their remuneration. The Remuneration Policy is included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this Annual Report. The Company?s policy relating to the Directors appointment, payment of remuneration and discharge of their duties is available on the website of the Company at https://www.umaexports.net/policies.html.

17. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Your Company is conscious of its Social Responsibility and the environment in which it operates. Over the years, the Company aimed towards improving the lives of the people.

The Company?s CSR policy covers activities in the field of eradication of extreme hunger and poverty, promotion of education, promotion of gender equality, empowerment of women, improvement of mental health, slum area development and rural development projects, employment enhancing vocational skills, ensuring environmental sustainability, animal welfare, sanitation including contribution to fund set up by the Central Government, contribution to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund or any other project set up by the Central Government.

During FY2023-24, as per Section 135 of the Act, an amount of Rs. 56,65,566/- was required to be spent by the Company on CSR activities. The Company has spent Rs. 56,66,000/- during FY2024 to Raginiben Bipinchandra Seva Karya Trust who undertakes CSR Activities towards educational institutions and agency to develop the down trodden especially Dalits, schedule caste, Schedule tribes, minorities, BPIs, and other backward communities welfare of women, youth and child development through education economic environment skill education, health and cultural programs. Accordingly, Rs. 56.66 Lakhs was spend.

The detailed report on CSR activities carried out by the Company during FY 2023-24 is annexed to this report as "Annexure 1". The corporate social responsibility policy of the Company can be viewed on the Company?s website at https://www.umaexports.net/policies.html.

18. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Your Company?s Risk Management Framework is designed to enable risks to be identified, assessed and mitigated appropriately. The Risk Management framework seeks to create transparency, minimize adverse impact on the business objectives and enhance the Company?s competitive advantage.

The Company has constituted an internal Risk Management Committee. The details of the Committee and its terms of reference are set out in the Corporate Governance Report forming part of the Board?s Report. The Board reviews the same from time to time to include new risk elements and its mitigation plan. Risk identification and its mitigation is a continuous process in our Company.

19. SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANY

The Company has two overseas wholly owned subsidiaries namely M/s. UEL International FZE (Dubai) and Graincomm Australia Pty Ltd, One Subsidiary Company and One Associate Company but no Joint Ventures as on March 31, 2024. UEL International FZE, U.A.E. is incorporated and engaged in the business of trading in agriculture commodities. Graincomm Australia Pty Ltd was acquired and is engaged in the business of Agri Business.

Shivkrishna Vincom Private Limited was acquired as a Wholly Owned Subsidiary, however your Company decided to disposed off 50% (Fifty Percent) of the equity shares held in Shivkrishna Vincom Private Limited during the year under review. Post transfer Shivkrishna Vincom Private Limited ceased to be a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company but shall continue to become Associate Company Pakhi Commercial Private Limited was acquired and is engaged in the business of manufacturing of readymade garments

A statement containing the salient features of the financial statement of the subsidiary/joint venture Company in the prescribed format AOC-1 is annexed herewith as "Annexure 2".

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the standalone financial statements of the Company, consolidated financial statements along with relevant documents and separate audited accounts in respect of the subsidiary, are available on the website of the Company at www.umaexports.net.in under investors? section. These documents will also be available for inspection till the date of the AGM during business hours at the Registered Office of the Company.

20. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS

During the year under review, no significant and material orders have been passed by the Regulators, Courts, or Tribunals impacting the going concern status of the Company and its operation in the future.

21. INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARD (Ind AS)

Pursuant to the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015, the Company has adopted INDAS from April 1, 2017. The Company?s Audited Financial Statements for FY2023-24 are Indian Accounting Standard (INDAS) complied.

22. AUDITORS & AUDITORS? REPORT

Pursuant to Section 139(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the Company, at its 34rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 23, 2022, had appointed M/s. Mamta Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors to hold office from the conclusion of the 33rd AGM until the conclusion of the 38th AGM of the Company. Accordingly, M/s. Mamta Jain & Associates, Chartered Accountants, continues to be the Statutory Auditors of the Company till the conclusion of the 38th AGM, as approved by the shareholders at the AGM held on September 19, 2023.

The Statutory Auditors? Report is annexed to this Annual Report. The Statutory Audit Report does not contain any qualification reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer made by Statutory Auditors. The notes to the accounts referred to in the Auditors? Report are self-explanatory and, therefore, do not call for any further comments.

23. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Company had appointed CS Md. Shahnawaz (Membership No. 21427 CP No. 15076), Practicing Company Secretary, to carry out the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the FY2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report submitted by him, for FY2023-24 is annexed herewith marked as "Annexure 3" to this Report.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark, and, therefore, does not call for any further comments.

24. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, the Company has duly complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2) issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

25. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an adequate Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Auditor reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board.

Internal Audit is conducted by an Independent Professional Firm of Chartered Accountants. The Internal Audit Reports are reviewed and discussed with the senior management team. The representative of Statutory Auditors and the Internal Auditors are permanent invitees to the Audit Committee meetings. The measures as suggested by the Audit Committee are implemented as per the direction of the Audit Committee.

The controls comprise of: a) Officials of the Company have defined authority and responsibilities within which they perform their duty; b) All the Banking transactions are under joint authority and no individual authorization is given; c) Maker-checker system is in place. d) Any deviations from the previously approved matter require fresh prior approval.

M/s. R. Daga & Company, Chartered Accountants, had carried out Internal Audit of the Company for the FY2023-24.

26. DETAILS OF FRAUD REPORTED BY THE AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors and Internal Auditor have not reported any instances of fraud committed in the Company by its officers or employees to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) and Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013.

27. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3) (a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return for the year ending on March 31, 2024 is available on the Company?s website at www.umaexports.net.in.

28. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The particulars of loans given, investment made or guarantee given or security provided and the purpose for which the loan or guarantee or security is proposed to be utilized as per the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are disclosed in the notes to account to the financial statements for the financial year 2023-24.

29. DEPOSIT

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review. Further, the Company does not have any outstanding amount qualified as a deposit as on 31st March 2024.

30. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

The Company has entered into related party transaction in ordinary course of business and at arm?s length. As none of the transactions with any of the related party exceed the 10% of the turnover of the Company, there was no material related party transaction during the year under review. Thus, the disclosure of particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties as prescribed in Form AOC-2 under section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, during the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is not applicable. Further, pursuant to revised Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, none of the related party transactions are material related party transaction as defined in the said Regulation.

The details of related party transactions are disclosed in the notes to the financial statements.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Company?s website www. umaexports.net.in.

31. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

The details of conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable to the Company as the Company is engaged in the trading activities. Further, the foreign exchange earnings and outgo for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 in accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 in the prescribed format are annexed hereto as "Annexure 4" and forms part of this report.

32. REMUNERATION RATIO OF THE DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP)/EMPLOYEES

Disclosures relating to remuneration and other details as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as "Annexure 5" and forms part of this Board?s report.

The particulars of Managerial remuneration as stated in section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules, 2014, is annexed herewith as "Annexure 6"and forms part of this Board?s report.

33. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT

The requirement of maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and audit of cost records were not applicable to the Company during the year under review.

34. DISCLOSURE UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016)

During the year under review, neither any application was made nor any proceeding is pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

35. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION

There was no one time settlement by the Company with the Banks or Financial Institutions during the year under review, thus, the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof are not applicable.

36. DIRECTOR?S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Director?s Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of Sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 shall state that a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures. b) The directors has selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit & loss of the company for that period. c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. d) The directors has prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; e) The directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively, and f ) The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

37. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, in accordance with the requirements of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time.

The Company Secretary is the Compliance Officer for monitoring adherence to the said Regulations. The Code is displayed on the Company?s website at https://www.umaexports.net/policies.html.

38. DISCLOSURES AS PER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESS) ACT, 2013

The Company has zero-tolerance for sexual harassment at the workplace and has adopted a policy on prevention, prohibition and redressal of sexual harassment at the workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. The Company has set up Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 along with its relevant Rules. The Committee met once during the FY2024 on March 21, 2024.

There was no complaint pending at the beginning and at the end of FY2023-24. No complaints have been received by the Committee during the FY2023-24.

39. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT

In term of requirements of Regulation 34(2)(e) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, a "Management Discussion and Analysis Report" are set out as a separate section in this Annual Report which forms an integral part of this report.

40. REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In terms of Regulation 34(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, a "Report on Corporate Governance" together with a certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary regarding compliance with the requirements of Corporate Governance is included as a separate section and form an integral part of this report.

41. CREDIT RATING

During the year under review, CRISIL has affirmed a short-term Credit Rating of CRISIL A3+ (pronounced CRISIL A three Plus). The outlook of the Short-Term Rating is stable.

42. TRANSFER OF UNPAID AND UNCLAIMED AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the IEPF Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("the IEPF Rules"), all unpaid or unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the Company to the IEPF, established by the Government of India, after the completion of seven years. Further, according to the Rules, the shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the shareholders for seven consecutive years are also to be transferred to the Demat account of the IEPF Authority.

During the year, there was no unclaimed and unpaid dividend and corresponding equity shares on which dividend were unclaimed/unpaid for seven consecutive years which was required to be transferred as per the requirement of the IEPF Rules. Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 124(6) of the Act read with the relevant Rules made thereunder, as there was no equity shares on which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven (7) consecutive years or more, no shares are due for transfer to the IEPF as notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

43. HUMAN RESOURCES

Our employees are our core resource and the Company has continuously evolved policies to strengthen its employee value proposition. Your Company was able to attract and retain best talent in the market and the same can be felt in the past growth of the Company. The Company is constantly working on providing the best working environment to its Human Resources with a view to inculcate leadership, autonomy and towards this objective; your company makes all efforts on training. Your Company shall always place all necessary emphasis on continuous development of its Human Resources. The belief "Great People create Great Organization" has been at the core of the Company?s approach to its people.

44. GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following matters as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review:

• Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

• Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme.

• The Company does not have any scheme of provision of money for the purchase of its own shares by employees or by trustees for the benefit of employees.

45. ACKNOWLDGEMENTS

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their sincere thanks to the Central Government and Governments of various states, Financial Institutions, Bankers and Customers for their co-operation and assistance extended.

Your Directors also wish to express their deep appreciation for the integrity and hard work of all the employees of the Company at all levels to cope-up the challenging scenario and strive for the growth of our Company.

The Board also takes this opportunity to express their deep gratitude for the continued co-operation and support received from the shareholders.