Open₹162.8
Prev. Close₹160.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.88
Day's High₹162.85
Day's Low₹152.95
52 Week's High₹195.5
52 Week's Low₹131.55
Book Value₹278.1
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,082.75
P/E365.45
EPS0.44
Divi. Yield3.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.91
13.91
13.91
13.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,061.54
2,983.69
3,166.62
2,700.8
Net Worth
2,075.45
2,997.6
3,180.53
2,714.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.22
0.83
0.22
0
yoy growth (%)
46.72
267.15
0
0
Raw materials
-1.2
-0.82
-0.22
0
As % of sales
98.99
99.09
99.07
0
Employee costs
-1.12
-1.76
-1.04
-0.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
53.93
23.39
20.42
18.03
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
0.66
1.05
-0.35
-0.35
Working capital
2.05
-38.87
38.69
6.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
46.72
267.15
0
0
Op profit growth
2.01
3.71
51.44
17.43
EBIT growth
130.53
14.54
13.24
60.15
Net profit growth
123.31
21.8
13.49
57.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
999.65
856.25
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
999.65
856.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
18.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
R D Shroff
Vice Chairperson
S R Shroff
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
J R Shroff
Chairman (Non-Executive)
A C Ashar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pradeep Goyal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Swati S Mayekar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
K M Thacker
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
BALASUBRAMANIAM SURESH
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Prasad Vasudev Paranjape
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Meena Deepak Ved
Reports by Uniphos Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Uniphos Enterprises Limited (formerly known as United Phosphorus Limited), established in 1969 to manufacture red phosphorus, an import substitute, Erstwhile UPL later started manufacturing several speciality chemicals like compounds of phosphorus, pesticides, dyes and dye-intermediates, plasticisers and mercury salts. It has grown to become one of the biggest producers and exporters of organic and inorganic mercury compounds in India. Further it also became a leader in the pesticide and fumigant segment. The company as part of restructuring exercise has demerged all its manufacturing facilities to Search Chem Industries, a subsidiary with effective from March 1, 2003. All necessary statutory formalities has been completed. After this demerger the company consist of mainly trading business. The Company intends to do trading of chemicals, import and export of engineering goods and agricultural products.In 1994-95, as a part of backward integration and import substitution, the company has commissioned a plant to manufacture D V E Ster which is an important raw material for the manufacture of cypermethrin and enjoys tremendous export potential. To integrate the business operations nationally and internationally and also to support and give boost to the export activities the company has implemented Enterprise-wide Resource Planning (ERP) package developed by Avalon Software Inc., USA. The company is now on line in respect of most of its activities in the country.During 1999-2000,
The Uniphos Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹155.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd is ₹1082.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd is 365.45 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uniphos Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd is ₹131.55 and ₹195.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Uniphos Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.41%, 3 Years at 5.85%, 1 Year at -1.47%, 6 Month at -5.02%, 3 Month at -8.15% and 1 Month at 3.92%.
