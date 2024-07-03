Summary

Uniphos Enterprises Limited (formerly known as United Phosphorus Limited), established in 1969 to manufacture red phosphorus, an import substitute, Erstwhile UPL later started manufacturing several speciality chemicals like compounds of phosphorus, pesticides, dyes and dye-intermediates, plasticisers and mercury salts. It has grown to become one of the biggest producers and exporters of organic and inorganic mercury compounds in India. Further it also became a leader in the pesticide and fumigant segment. The company as part of restructuring exercise has demerged all its manufacturing facilities to Search Chem Industries, a subsidiary with effective from March 1, 2003. All necessary statutory formalities has been completed. After this demerger the company consist of mainly trading business. The Company intends to do trading of chemicals, import and export of engineering goods and agricultural products.In 1994-95, as a part of backward integration and import substitution, the company has commissioned a plant to manufacture D V E Ster which is an important raw material for the manufacture of cypermethrin and enjoys tremendous export potential. To integrate the business operations nationally and internationally and also to support and give boost to the export activities the company has implemented Enterprise-wide Resource Planning (ERP) package developed by Avalon Software Inc., USA. The company is now on line in respect of most of its activities in the country.During 1999-2000,

