iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Share Price

155.68
(-3.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open162.8
  • Day's High162.85
  • 52 Wk High195.5
  • Prev. Close160.6
  • Day's Low152.95
  • 52 Wk Low 131.55
  • Turnover (lac)16.88
  • P/E365.45
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value278.1
  • EPS0.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,082.75
  • Div. Yield3.54
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

162.8

Prev. Close

160.6

Turnover(Lac.)

16.88

Day's High

162.85

Day's Low

152.95

52 Week's High

195.5

52 Week's Low

131.55

Book Value

278.1

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,082.75

P/E

365.45

EPS

0.44

Divi. Yield

3.54

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5.7

arrow

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.77%

Non-Promoter- 15.72%

Institutions: 15.72%

Non-Institutions: 10.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.91

13.91

13.91

13.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,061.54

2,983.69

3,166.62

2,700.8

Net Worth

2,075.45

2,997.6

3,180.53

2,714.71

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.22

0.83

0.22

0

yoy growth (%)

46.72

267.15

0

0

Raw materials

-1.2

-0.82

-0.22

0

As % of sales

98.99

99.09

99.07

0

Employee costs

-1.12

-1.76

-1.04

-0.96

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

53.93

23.39

20.42

18.03

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

0.66

1.05

-0.35

-0.35

Working capital

2.05

-38.87

38.69

6.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

46.72

267.15

0

0

Op profit growth

2.01

3.71

51.44

17.43

EBIT growth

130.53

14.54

13.24

60.15

Net profit growth

123.31

21.8

13.49

57.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2003Mar-2002

Gross Sales

999.65

856.25

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

999.65

856.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

18.87

View Annually Results

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Uniphos Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

R D Shroff

Vice Chairperson

S R Shroff

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

J R Shroff

Chairman (Non-Executive)

A C Ashar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pradeep Goyal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Swati S Mayekar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

K M Thacker

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

BALASUBRAMANIAM SURESH

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Prasad Vasudev Paranjape

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Meena Deepak Ved

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uniphos Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Uniphos Enterprises Limited (formerly known as United Phosphorus Limited), established in 1969 to manufacture red phosphorus, an import substitute, Erstwhile UPL later started manufacturing several speciality chemicals like compounds of phosphorus, pesticides, dyes and dye-intermediates, plasticisers and mercury salts. It has grown to become one of the biggest producers and exporters of organic and inorganic mercury compounds in India. Further it also became a leader in the pesticide and fumigant segment. The company as part of restructuring exercise has demerged all its manufacturing facilities to Search Chem Industries, a subsidiary with effective from March 1, 2003. All necessary statutory formalities has been completed. After this demerger the company consist of mainly trading business. The Company intends to do trading of chemicals, import and export of engineering goods and agricultural products.In 1994-95, as a part of backward integration and import substitution, the company has commissioned a plant to manufacture D V E Ster which is an important raw material for the manufacture of cypermethrin and enjoys tremendous export potential. To integrate the business operations nationally and internationally and also to support and give boost to the export activities the company has implemented Enterprise-wide Resource Planning (ERP) package developed by Avalon Software Inc., USA. The company is now on line in respect of most of its activities in the country.During 1999-2000,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Uniphos Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Uniphos Enterprises Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹155.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd is ₹1082.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd is 365.45 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uniphos Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd is ₹131.55 and ₹195.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd?

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.41%, 3 Years at 5.85%, 1 Year at -1.47%, 6 Month at -5.02%, 3 Month at -8.15% and 1 Month at 3.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uniphos Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.77 %
Institutions - 15.72 %
Public - 10.50 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniphos Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.