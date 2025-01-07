Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.22
0.83
0.22
0
yoy growth (%)
46.72
267.15
0
0
Raw materials
-1.2
-0.82
-0.22
0
As % of sales
98.99
99.09
99.07
0
Employee costs
-1.12
-1.76
-1.04
-0.96
As % of sales
92.37
212.03
458.95
0
Other costs
-2
-1.3
-1.91
-0.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
164.48
156.87
844.75
0
Operating profit
-3.12
-3.06
-2.95
-1.95
OPM
-255.85
-368
-1,302.77
0
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
57.09
26.49
23.41
20.03
Profit before tax
53.93
23.39
20.42
18.03
Taxes
0.66
1.05
-0.35
-0.35
Tax rate
1.23
4.5
-1.72
-1.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
54.6
24.45
20.07
17.68
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
54.6
24.45
20.07
17.68
yoy growth (%)
123.31
21.8
13.49
57.05
NPM
4,469.11
2,936.36
8,851.14
0
