Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

155.04
(-0.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.22

0.83

0.22

0

yoy growth (%)

46.72

267.15

0

0

Raw materials

-1.2

-0.82

-0.22

0

As % of sales

98.99

99.09

99.07

0

Employee costs

-1.12

-1.76

-1.04

-0.96

As % of sales

92.37

212.03

458.95

0

Other costs

-2

-1.3

-1.91

-0.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

164.48

156.87

844.75

0

Operating profit

-3.12

-3.06

-2.95

-1.95

OPM

-255.85

-368

-1,302.77

0

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

57.09

26.49

23.41

20.03

Profit before tax

53.93

23.39

20.42

18.03

Taxes

0.66

1.05

-0.35

-0.35

Tax rate

1.23

4.5

-1.72

-1.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

54.6

24.45

20.07

17.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

54.6

24.45

20.07

17.68

yoy growth (%)

123.31

21.8

13.49

57.05

NPM

4,469.11

2,936.36

8,851.14

0

