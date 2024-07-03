iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Half Yearly Results

152.36
(-1.73%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2003Sept-2002Mar-2002Sept-2001

Gross Sales

544.03

455.6

478.39

377.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

544.03

455.6

478.39

377.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

18.87

0

Total Income

544.03

455.6

497.27

377.85

Total Expenditure

384.77

361.82

426.67

303.01

PBIDT

159.25

93.79

70.61

74.83

Interest

73.23

33.65

84.76

31.45

PBDT

86.02

60.13

-14.14

43.36

Depreciation

55.06

25.87

18.32

19.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

2

3.17

8.1

3.26

Deferred Tax

-14.23

1.63

-36.88

1.11

Reported Profit After Tax

43.2

29.45

-3.7

19.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.17

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

43.2

29.45

-3.86

19.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

43.2

29.45

-3.86

19.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

11.56

0

7.61

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.47

25.46

43.47

25.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.27

20.58

14.75

19.8

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

7.94

6.46

-0.77

5.13

Uniphos Enter.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniphos Enterprises Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.