Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2003
|Sept-2002
|Mar-2002
|Sept-2001
Gross Sales
544.03
455.6
478.39
377.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
544.03
455.6
478.39
377.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
18.87
0
Total Income
544.03
455.6
497.27
377.85
Total Expenditure
384.77
361.82
426.67
303.01
PBIDT
159.25
93.79
70.61
74.83
Interest
73.23
33.65
84.76
31.45
PBDT
86.02
60.13
-14.14
43.36
Depreciation
55.06
25.87
18.32
19.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
2
3.17
8.1
3.26
Deferred Tax
-14.23
1.63
-36.88
1.11
Reported Profit After Tax
43.2
29.45
-3.7
19.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.17
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
43.2
29.45
-3.86
19.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
43.2
29.45
-3.86
19.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
11.56
0
7.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.47
25.46
43.47
25.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.27
20.58
14.75
19.8
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.94
6.46
-0.77
5.13
