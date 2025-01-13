Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.91
13.91
13.91
13.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,061.54
2,983.69
3,166.62
2,700.8
Net Worth
2,075.45
2,997.6
3,180.53
2,714.71
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
96.81
120.44
56.64
Total Liabilities
2,075.45
3,094.41
3,300.97
2,771.35
Fixed Assets
183.09
183.92
175.5
175.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,802.5
2,856.36
3,080.34
2,550.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21.46
0
0
0
Networking Capital
20.89
22.12
38.39
41.47
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.48
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
22.46
23.18
38.99
41.73
Sundry Creditors
-1.5
-0.7
-0.44
-0.16
Creditor Days
131.44
70.13
Other Current Liabilities
-0.55
-0.36
-0.16
-0.09
Cash
47.5
31.99
6.74
4.32
Total Assets
2,075.44
3,094.39
3,300.97
2,771.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.