Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

147.09
(-2.17%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:04:33 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.91

13.91

13.91

13.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,061.54

2,983.69

3,166.62

2,700.8

Net Worth

2,075.45

2,997.6

3,180.53

2,714.71

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

96.81

120.44

56.64

Total Liabilities

2,075.45

3,094.41

3,300.97

2,771.35

Fixed Assets

183.09

183.92

175.5

175.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,802.5

2,856.36

3,080.34

2,550.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

21.46

0

0

0

Networking Capital

20.89

22.12

38.39

41.47

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.48

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

22.46

23.18

38.99

41.73

Sundry Creditors

-1.5

-0.7

-0.44

-0.16

Creditor Days

131.44

70.13

Other Current Liabilities

-0.55

-0.36

-0.16

-0.09

Cash

47.5

31.99

6.74

4.32

Total Assets

2,075.44

3,094.39

3,300.97

2,771.36

