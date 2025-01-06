iifl-logo-icon 1
Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

155.68
(-3.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd

Uniphos Enter. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

53.93

23.39

20.42

18.03

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

0.66

1.05

-0.35

-0.35

Working capital

2.05

-38.87

38.69

6.8

Other operating items

Operating

56.62

-14.45

58.72

24.44

Capital expenditure

0

1.44

0

0

Free cash flow

56.61

-13.01

58.72

24.45

Equity raised

5,812.81

4,180.24

3,559.79

4,111.04

Investing

530.31

1,289.43

-610.88

15.54

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6,399.73

5,456.66

3,007.64

4,151.03

