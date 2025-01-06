Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
53.93
23.39
20.42
18.03
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
0.66
1.05
-0.35
-0.35
Working capital
2.05
-38.87
38.69
6.8
Other operating items
Operating
56.62
-14.45
58.72
24.44
Capital expenditure
0
1.44
0
0
Free cash flow
56.61
-13.01
58.72
24.45
Equity raised
5,812.81
4,180.24
3,559.79
4,111.04
Investing
530.31
1,289.43
-610.88
15.54
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6,399.73
5,456.66
3,007.64
4,151.03
