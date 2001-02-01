To the Members of Uniphos Enterprises Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opini?n

We have audited the financial statements of Llniphos Enterprises Limited (the "Company") which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, In our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter

Impairment of investments

See Note 2.1(g) to financial statements

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit As dicslosed in Note 4 to the financial statements, the Company has investments in equity shares. Our procedures included the following: For investments in quoted shares, the fair values are based on the valuation of the underlying assets, which consist of quoted equity securities. We assesed the fair value measurement accounting policy and evaluated compliance with the requrements of Ind AS. For investments in unquoted equity shares, the Company compares the carrying value of these shares with their respective recoverable amount. The inputs to the independent valuer for impairment testing include : We assessed the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys relevant key financial controls around the fair valuation of investment through Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income. Future cashflows and growth rate; and Our audit procedures performed on the valuation of the quoted equity shares includes verifying the latest available quoted price of the equity shares on the stock exchange as on the reporting date to ascertain the accuracy of their fair value. Discount rate applied to the projected cash flows Our audit procedures performed on the valuation of the unquoted shares includes the verification of valuation reports which is based on the projections/cash flow forecasts, discount rates, expected growth rates and terminal growth rates. The significance of value of investments in equity shares and impairment if any resulted in this being a key audit matter. We evaluated the accounting and disclosure of investment in the financial statements of the Company

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors/Board of Trustees Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent: and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true, and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for /assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to ?nfluence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also;

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and

whether the financia! statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act,

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 01 April 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 25 to the financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 29(4) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 37 to the financial statements, no funds have

been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries,

(iii) Based, on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate co c;,. in the Circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain arty material misstatement.

e. As stated in Note 12A to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022 Bhavesh Dhupelia Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 042070 Date: 28 May 2024 ICAI UDIN: 24042070BKCQVT1494

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements of Uniphos Enterprises Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(1) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have intangibles as at 31 March 2024

(1) (b) According to the information and explanations given

to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified every year. In accordance with this programme, all property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except for the following which are not held in the name of the Company:

(Amoun in Rs. lakhs)

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company. Also indicate if in dispute Land at vavilala, Telangana ALIGN=right style=margin-top:3.0pt;margin-right:0in; margin-bottom:3.0pt;margin-left:0in;text-align:right>369.74 Advanta India Limited (Which is merged with UPL Limited) No Date of acquisition: 31 October, 2006 The Company is in process of registering the title deed in its name

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company did not have any inventories during the year and accordingly para 3 (ii) (a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the products sold by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Income-Tax and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, though there have been slight delays in a few cases of TDS. As explained to us the Company did not have any dues on account of Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance Corporation, Duty of Custom or Cess.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Income- Tax, and other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Income-Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demands 179.09 AY 1994-95, AY 2001-02 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal/ Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any loans during the year. Accordingly. clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long- term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. However, the Company is exempted from registration as CIC and continues to meet the criteria for such exemption.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of Section 135 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022 Bhavesh Dhupelia Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 042070 Date: 28 May 2024 ICAI UDIN:24042070BKCQVT1494

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the financia! statements of Uniphos Enterprises Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the interna! financial controls with reference to financia! statements of Uniphos Enterprises Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financia! statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in al! materia! respects, adequate interna! financia! contro!s with reference to financia! statements and such interna! financia! contro!s were operating effective!y as at 31 March 2024, based on the interna! financia! contro!s with reference to financia! statements criteria estab!ished by the Company considering the essentia! components of interna! contro! stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Interna! Financia! Contro!s Over Financia! Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsib!e for estab!ishing and maintaining interna! financia! contro!s based on the interna! financia! contro!s with reference to financia! statements criteria estab!ished by the Company considering the essentia! components of interna! contro! stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities inc!ude the design, imp!ementation and maintenance of adequate interna! financia! contro!s that were operating effective!y for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, inc!uding adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and comp!eteness of the accounting records, and the time!y preparation of re!iab!e financia! information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys interna! financia! contro!s with reference to financia! statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent app!icab!e to an audit of interna! financia! contro!s with reference to financia! statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comp!y with ethica! requirements and p!an and perform the audit to obtain reasonab!e assurance about whether adequate interna! financia! contro!s with reference to financia! statements were estab!ished and maintained and if such contro!s operated effective!y in a!! materia! respects.

Our audit invo!ves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the interna! financia! contro!s with reference to financia! statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of interna! financia! contro!s with reference to financia! statements i nc! uded obtaining an understanding of interna! financia! contro!s with reference to financia! statements, assessing the risk that a materia! weakness exists, and testing and eva!uating the design and operating effectiveness of interna! contro! based on the assessed risk. The procedures se!ected depend on the auditors judgement, inc!uding the assessment of the risks of materia! misstatement of the financia! statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We be!ieve that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys interna! financia! contro!s with reference to financia! statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys interna! financia! contro!s with reference to financia! statements is a process designed to provide reasonab!e assurance regarding the re!iabi!ity of financia! reporting and the preparation of financia! statements for externa! purposes in accordance with genera!!y accepted accounting princip!es. A companys interna! financia! contro!s with reference to financia! statements inc!ude those po!icies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonab!e detai!, accurate!y and fair!y reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonab!e assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financia! statements in accordance with genera!!y accepted accounting princip!es, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made on!y in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonab!e assurance regarding prevention or time!y detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that cou!d have a materia! effect on the financia! statements.

Inherent Limitations of interna! Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of infernal financial Controls with reference to financia! statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.