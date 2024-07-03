Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Summary

Uniphos Enterprises Limited (formerly known as United Phosphorus Limited), established in 1969 to manufacture red phosphorus, an import substitute, Erstwhile UPL later started manufacturing several speciality chemicals like compounds of phosphorus, pesticides, dyes and dye-intermediates, plasticisers and mercury salts. It has grown to become one of the biggest producers and exporters of organic and inorganic mercury compounds in India. Further it also became a leader in the pesticide and fumigant segment. The company as part of restructuring exercise has demerged all its manufacturing facilities to Search Chem Industries, a subsidiary with effective from March 1, 2003. All necessary statutory formalities has been completed. After this demerger the company consist of mainly trading business. The Company intends to do trading of chemicals, import and export of engineering goods and agricultural products.In 1994-95, as a part of backward integration and import substitution, the company has commissioned a plant to manufacture D V E Ster which is an important raw material for the manufacture of cypermethrin and enjoys tremendous export potential. To integrate the business operations nationally and internationally and also to support and give boost to the export activities the company has implemented Enterprise-wide Resource Planning (ERP) package developed by Avalon Software Inc., USA. The company is now on line in respect of most of its activities in the country.During 1999-2000, the company has been able to maintain growth due to major brand-building and promotional exercise. The Company is planning to make a preferential issue to the extent of Rs.85 crores. The investment will be made in its specialty chemical subsidiary --- Search Chem Industries (SCIL). There will not be any extra cash outflow from UPL as the Rs 85-cr loan given by the company will be converted into preference shares. This is part of the financial restructuring plan suggested by IDBI to SCIL. UPL, holding 53% stake in SCIL, has already given loans to the tune of Rs 168.97 cr to its subsidiary, and out of these, Rs 85 cr will be converted into preference shares. UPL has evinced interest in acquiring a majority stake in Hindustan Insecticides (HIL), in which the government is disinvesting 51%. Though the company has not yet put in its bid, it has been reportedly approached by AF Ferguson & Co, which is the advisor for the proposed disinvestment.During 2013, the Company traded in chemicals of Propionic Acid and Hydrazine Hydrate and in chemical of Ethylenediamine (EDA) in year 2021.