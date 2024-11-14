Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

UNIPHOS ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and take on record limited review report on unaudited financial results to be issued by M/s. B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Statutory Auditor of the Company. Further as intimated earlier vide our letter dated 30th September 2024 as per the SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window Close Period for all Designated Persons has commenced from 1st October 2024 and will continue till completion of 48 hours after the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 is uploaded online on the portal of the of the Stock Exchanges where the securities of the Company are listed. Please find attached unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024) Intimation of Newspaper publication for unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half yearly ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

UNIPHOS ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you pursuant to Reg. 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th August 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and take on record limited review report on unaudited financial results to be issued by M/s. B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Statutory Auditor of the Co. Further as intimated earlier vide our letter dated 28th June 2024 as per the SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window Close Period for all Designated Persons has commenced from 1st July 2024 and will continue till completion of 48 hours after the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 is uploaded online on the portal of the of the Stock Exchanges where the securities of the Company are listed. Please find attached Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 pertains Unadited Finacial Results and appointment of three Non-Executive Independent Directors. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

UNIPHOS ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 28th May 2024 inter-alia to 1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to take on record audit report on audited financial results to be issued by M/s. B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Statutory Auditor of the Company. 2. Consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending 31st March 2024 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Please find attached letter dated 28th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024