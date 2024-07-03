iifl-logo-icon 1
Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd Share Price

35.15
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open35.15
  • Day's High35.15
  • 52 Wk High70.15
  • Prev. Close37
  • Day's Low35.15
  • 52 Wk Low 17.95
  • Turnover (lac)3.51
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.17
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

35.15

Prev. Close

37

Turnover(Lac.)

3.51

Day's High

35.15

Day's Low

35.15

52 Week's High

70.15

52 Week's Low

17.95

Book Value

14.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.70%

Non-Promoter- 34.29%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.69

2.3

2.23

2.03

Net Worth

12.69

12.3

12.23

12.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

95.39

87.91

82.1

81.62

yoy growth (%)

8.51

7.08

0.58

40.27

Raw materials

-92.61

-84.74

-79.16

-78.53

As % of sales

97.07

96.39

96.43

96.21

Employee costs

-0.75

-0.29

-0.4

-0.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.53

0.76

0.88

1.06

Depreciation

-0.61

-0.43

-0.26

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.11

-0.21

-0.39

-0.34

Working capital

-5.18

0.15

-6.71

3.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.51

7.08

0.58

40.27

Op profit growth

-2.1

-8.28

-16.33

24.83

EBIT growth

-9.58

-15.01

-16.5

25.56

Net profit growth

-42.15

39.4

-35.53

53.98

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Praveen Rastogi

Director

Sachin Rastogi

Independent Director

Prashant Rastogi

Independent Director

Gopal Krishan Sharma

Director

NIDHI GUPTA

Independent Director

Vivek Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Terai Beej Private Limited on 22nd June, 1983. Consequent, upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited Company, the name changed to Terai Beej Limited on 7th May, 1986. And further, the name of the Company was changed to Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited on 8th May, 1986.In year 1983, Capt. Vijay Neil Kumar and Mr. Abhey Yograj laid the foundation of the Company in the name of M/s Terai Beej Private Limited and in December, 2011, Present Promoter i.e. Mr. Praveen Rastogi took the control of the Company from erstwhile promoters. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of developing, processing, grading and supplying of all kind of agricultural foundation and certified seeds and trading of Mentha Oil. It is engaged in the whole process of processing in varieties of seeds, foundation seed and processing of the same into certified seeds. The production capacity of Company started with 25 MT per Day in 1983 and now its capacity to produce above products 400 MT per day.At present, the Company is having two units at Udhamsingh Nagar District in Uttrakhand and in Jallaun, U.P. The Company is registered with Uttrakhand Seeds Certification Agency and having total production capacity of company is 7080 MT per annum at plant situated at Uttrakhand at which Company currently carry processing of seeds. The processing unit situated in Jallaun, U.P. is c
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd is ₹38.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 2.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd is ₹17.95 and ₹70.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd?

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.60%, 3 Years at 57.34%, 1 Year at 35.04%, 6 Month at 47.41%, 3 Month at -35.09% and 1 Month at -10.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.71 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.29 %

