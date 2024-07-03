Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹35.15
Prev. Close₹37
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.51
Day's High₹35.15
Day's Low₹35.15
52 Week's High₹70.15
52 Week's Low₹17.95
Book Value₹14.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.69
2.3
2.23
2.03
Net Worth
12.69
12.3
12.23
12.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
95.39
87.91
82.1
81.62
yoy growth (%)
8.51
7.08
0.58
40.27
Raw materials
-92.61
-84.74
-79.16
-78.53
As % of sales
97.07
96.39
96.43
96.21
Employee costs
-0.75
-0.29
-0.4
-0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.53
0.76
0.88
1.06
Depreciation
-0.61
-0.43
-0.26
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.11
-0.21
-0.39
-0.34
Working capital
-5.18
0.15
-6.71
3.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.51
7.08
0.58
40.27
Op profit growth
-2.1
-8.28
-16.33
24.83
EBIT growth
-9.58
-15.01
-16.5
25.56
Net profit growth
-42.15
39.4
-35.53
53.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Praveen Rastogi
Director
Sachin Rastogi
Independent Director
Prashant Rastogi
Independent Director
Gopal Krishan Sharma
Director
NIDHI GUPTA
Independent Director
Vivek Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Terai Beej Private Limited on 22nd June, 1983. Consequent, upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited Company, the name changed to Terai Beej Limited on 7th May, 1986. And further, the name of the Company was changed to Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited on 8th May, 1986.In year 1983, Capt. Vijay Neil Kumar and Mr. Abhey Yograj laid the foundation of the Company in the name of M/s Terai Beej Private Limited and in December, 2011, Present Promoter i.e. Mr. Praveen Rastogi took the control of the Company from erstwhile promoters. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of developing, processing, grading and supplying of all kind of agricultural foundation and certified seeds and trading of Mentha Oil. It is engaged in the whole process of processing in varieties of seeds, foundation seed and processing of the same into certified seeds. The production capacity of Company started with 25 MT per Day in 1983 and now its capacity to produce above products 400 MT per day.At present, the Company is having two units at Udhamsingh Nagar District in Uttrakhand and in Jallaun, U.P. The Company is registered with Uttrakhand Seeds Certification Agency and having total production capacity of company is 7080 MT per annum at plant situated at Uttrakhand at which Company currently carry processing of seeds. The processing unit situated in Jallaun, U.P. is c
The Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹35.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd is ₹38.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd is 0 and 2.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd is ₹17.95 and ₹70.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.60%, 3 Years at 57.34%, 1 Year at 35.04%, 6 Month at 47.41%, 3 Month at -35.09% and 1 Month at -10.41%.
