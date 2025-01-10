iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

28.7
(-4.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|10:05:53 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.69

2.3

2.23

2.03

Net Worth

12.69

12.3

12.23

12.03

Minority Interest

Debt

5.45

6.17

5.65

7.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

18.14

18.47

17.89

19.65

Fixed Assets

16.15

18.18

20.8

16.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.3

0.17

0

0.12

Networking Capital

1.63

0.07

-3.7

2.76

Inventories

3.15

2.94

3.7

3.49

Inventory Days

13.35

Sundry Debtors

3.41

3.68

2.45

8.85

Debtor Days

33.86

Other Current Assets

3.45

5.69

3.9

4.2

Sundry Creditors

-2.3

-5.83

-11.41

-5.36

Creditor Days

20.5

Other Current Liabilities

-6.08

-6.41

-2.34

-8.42

Cash

0.08

0.05

0.8

0.4

Total Assets

18.16

18.47

17.9

19.65

Continental Seed : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.