Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.69
2.3
2.23
2.03
Net Worth
12.69
12.3
12.23
12.03
Minority Interest
Debt
5.45
6.17
5.65
7.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
18.14
18.47
17.89
19.65
Fixed Assets
16.15
18.18
20.8
16.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.3
0.17
0
0.12
Networking Capital
1.63
0.07
-3.7
2.76
Inventories
3.15
2.94
3.7
3.49
Inventory Days
13.35
Sundry Debtors
3.41
3.68
2.45
8.85
Debtor Days
33.86
Other Current Assets
3.45
5.69
3.9
4.2
Sundry Creditors
-2.3
-5.83
-11.41
-5.36
Creditor Days
20.5
Other Current Liabilities
-6.08
-6.41
-2.34
-8.42
Cash
0.08
0.05
0.8
0.4
Total Assets
18.16
18.47
17.9
19.65
